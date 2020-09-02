Coastal Carolina punter Myles Prosser named to Ray Guy watch list

When one thinks about football, one’s mind normally immediately gravitates toward quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, linebackers and several other positions that are deemed “flashy."

But what about the unsung heroes of the team?

In this case, the punter.

On Aug. 21, Coastal Carolina redshirt junior Myles Prosser was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list for the second straight season. The award is given to the top punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision each season and is in its 20th year of existence. The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Ga.-native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy.

According to a press release from Coastal Carolina Athletics, the statistics used to identify the winner are net punting average, the number of times a punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must also display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.

“It’s a big recognition to be up there with the top guys in the country,” said Prosser, who is a product of York Comprehensive High School. “Knowing that I can perform up there and hold myself to that standard, it gives me a confidence boost saying that, you know, they see me as I can be that guy. So (I’ll) really just take it in now and perform it during the season.”

In 2019, Prosser handled the punting duties all season long, punting 42 times for 1,651 yards on the season for an average of 39.31 yards per punt. He placed 14 punts inside the 20-yard line, had a total of 12 punts fair caught and booted two punts over 50 yards on the year.

Prosser recorded a career-long punt of 59 yards at Louisiana-Monroe and also had a 54-yard punt in the Georgia State game. He totaled a season-high five punts in four-straight games against Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Troy and Louisiana-Lafayette.

However, despite Prosser’s successes, head coach Jamey Chadwell still hasn’t named a starting punter for the season. Prosser is currently competing with redshirt freshman Kieran Colahan of Australia and redshirt senior Charles Ouverson of St. James High School for the starting job.

“We really push each other each and every day,” Prosser said. “We enjoy the competition, you know, me, Kieran and Charles. I mean, Charles has been here for four years and Kieran, this is his second year now, so every single day we’ve been in there competing. We know what each other (does) and we just push each other to be the best and those are my guys. We really have fun out there doing it.”

Despite struggling early on in the season last year, Prosser began to assert himself in the team’s second game against Kansas.

“I came out last year (against Eastern Michigan) and the first punt I had was not very good at all,” he said. “I kind of shanked it off the side of my foot. I kind of just had to step back and reevaluate, and then I came back against Kansas the very next punt and hit a nice spiral down the field. So it really restored that confidence in me that, ‘Hey, like, I’m here, I can do this,’ and I just took that confidence and ran with it. Hopefully it can continue on into this season.”

Prosser is looking forward to playing at Kansas again on September 12. The Chanticleers upset the Jayhawks 12-7 in last year’s contest.

“Yeah, obviously we’re on their radar this time, so we’ll have to bring a lot,” he said. “Our team has been looking great so far, so whatever I can do to help them, you know, it’s not much as a punter, but being able to go out there and perform when they need me (is key). We have total confidence in them (offense and defense) to go out there and do what they do, and we’ll do what we do. I think with that, we can do it again.”

Like everyone else, Prosser has had to deal with the challenge of preparing for a season with a plethora of COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Yeah, obviously with all the restrictions, you know, getting onto the field, getting timing down with the snaps, and just trying to stay in, you know, season form with all this stuff going on was pretty difficult,” he said. “But we’ve been out here for the past couple weeks, we’ve got our rhythm down and we feel ready to go.”

It would be a great honor for Prosser if he ended up coming away with the hardware that is the Ray Guy Award, which is presented in December at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

“I mean, it would be huge,” he said. “You know, just for this school, for myself, for my family, my friends back home. You know, I think it would be a really big honor; it’s pretty prestigious. Just to even be nominated is, you know, an honor. But to go out and win it, it would be really something special.”