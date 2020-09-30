Coastal Carolina looking to avenge 1-point loss to Arkansas State last season

CONWAY – Bring on the Red Wolves.

The Coastal Carolina football team will take on Arkansas State for their Sun Belt Conference opener at Brooks Stadium Saturday at noon on ESPN2.

The Chanticleers come in at 2-0 having won at Kansas 38-23 on Sept. 12 and defeating Campbell 43-21 at Brooks Stadium on Sept. 18.

Arkansas State is 1-1 with a 37-24 loss at Memphis back on Sept. 5 and a 35-31 win at Kansas State on Sept. 12. The Red Wolves were scheduled to play Tulsa on Sept. 19, but that game was postponed after several Arkansas State players tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the Red Wolves with too many players out due to the virus or injuries to play the game safely.

The Chants didn’t have any positive tests last week and hope this week yields the same results.

“Right now I’m staying positive,” Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “I think we’re all going to be negative. Our players have done a good job of trying to follow the rules and I’m going to expect they’re going to do the same thing (as last week).”

Coastal Carolina will get COVID test results back today and tomorrow.

The Chants are 0-3 against Arkansas State since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2017, most recently falling to the Red Wolves in heartbreaking fashion, 28-27, last season in Jonesboro, Ark.

The Chants lost five game last season by a combined 24 points, so Chadwell is preaching about closing out games to his team this season.

“It’s a big emphasis,” he said. “Part of that whole ‘24’ thing is taking care of the details; finishing, not having penalties (and) turnovers. We’ve done a great job of that in the first two weeks. No turnovers, very few penalties, but this week is going to be big.”

Arkansas State is arguably the best team the Chants have faced yet this season, so the margin for error is much smaller than in the team’s two previous games.

“When you’re playing a more talented team, that’s really where that 24 comes in,” Chadwell said. “We’ve got to make sure we handle those details, and I like our team’s mindset of that. I think they’ve bought into those things and we’ve got to continue to do those little things right; if we do not, they have the capability of running us out of the stadium if we don’t care of those things.”

The Coastal Carolina players have been looking forward to this game after the result last year.

“It was a close game last year,” redshirt senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer said. “They beat us on the last drive. Like I said, that was just one of those games that two or three mistakes throughout the game could’ve changed the game for us. So as a team, we’re just trying to eliminate those mistakes so we can just come out and get a dub (win) this year.”

Arkansas State took the lead with 32 seconds to go in the game when quarterback Layne Hatcher threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kirk Merritt to tie the game, and placekicker Blake Grupe made the extra point to put the Red Wolves up 28-27.

Coastal Carolina failed to even get a first down on its ensuing drive, turning the ball over on downs on fourth down and giving the Red Wolves the 1-point victory.

That late Arkansas State touchdown still haunts Brewer to this day.

“It bothers me a lot,” he said. “It keeps me up some nights just watching it, just trying to see what I could’ve (done). Playing d(efensive) line, (I could’ve) maybe (gotten) a sack on that play or (I could’ve gotten) the guy out of the pocket. It bothers me, but it is what is, (so I) just try to put it in the past. It’s a new year, new team (and we’re) just trying to come out and play the best that we can this year.”