Coastal Carolina jumps one spot to No. 12 in new College Football Playoff Poll

CONWAY — Breaking records is just second nature to Coastal Carolina this season.

The Coastal Carolina football team (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) jumped from No. 13 to No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll Tuesday night, the new highest-ever ranking for the school and the Sun Belt Conference.

It is the fourth week in a row the Chants have been ranked in the CFP poll.

The Chants are behind only No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) in the Group of 5 landscape.

The highest-ranked G5 team at the end of the season will be guaranteed an invitation to a New Year's Six bowl.

The Chants broke another Sun Belt and program record on Sunday, coming in at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, the highest ranking in school and Sun Belt history in any FBS poll. The Chants broke their own record of No. 11 in the poll last week.

The Chants also came in at No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, also a Sun Belt and program record.

This is the ninth week in a row and the ninth time ever the Chants have been ranked in an FBS poll since joining the classification in 2017.

These rankings came after the Chants defeated Troy, 42-38, at Veteran Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. on Saturday.

The Chants' 11-0 record is the best regular season finish of any Sun Belt team ever and the most FBS regular season wins the Chants have ever amassed to go along with their only undefeated regular season in program history.

The Chants are also the only 11-0 team in the country, with Alabama and Notre Dame having the next-best records at 10-0.

Next up for the Chants is No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt Championship at Brooks Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

If the Chants win that game and Cincinnati loses to No. 23 Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 AAC) in the AAC Championship Saturday, then the Chants will most likely be invited to play in a New Year's Six bowl if they are ranked ahead of the Bearcats in the final CFP poll to be released on Sunday at noon on ESPN.