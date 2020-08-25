Coastal Carolina football to play Campbell for home opener on Sept. 19

Coastal Carolina has finally found an opponent to play on Sept. 19.

The Chanticleers announced Monday afternoon they added Campbell University to its schedule, hosting the Camels at Brooks Stadium that Saturday and bringing their game total for the 2020 season to 11.

The Chants will play three non-conference games and eight Sun Belt games.

This will be the second-ever matchup between the Camels and the Chants. Coastal Carolina defeated Campbell 58-21 on September 12, 2018.

The game was moved up four days and relocated to Buies Creek, N.C. instead of Conway as originally scheduled due to Hurricane Florence.

The Chants were originally scheduled to play Duquesne on Sept. 19 but the Dukes decided to cancel their non-conference season after the NCAA announced it was canceling Football Championship Subdivision fall championships due to COVID-19.

Coastal Carolina will open its season at Kansas on Sept. 12 after the matchup at Brooks Stadium between the two squads was axed due to the Big 12 Conference announcing Kansas will play Baylor on Sept. 26. The Jayhawks will make their first-ever trip to Conway next season on September 11, 2021, which will make them the first-ever Power 5 school to play at Brooks Stadium. This will be the second matchup between the schools; the Chants defeated the Jayhawks on the road, 12-7, in 2019.

The Chants were able to play Kansas on Sept. 12 because their game at Eastern Michigan was canceled due to the Mid-American Conference announcing it was postponing its fall sports season to the spring.

Other schedule adjustments for the Chants have included their game at South Carolina on Sept. 5 being canceled after the SEC announced it was playing conference-only this season. The Chants also added a home game against old Big South rival Liberty last week for Dec. 5. This is the same date as the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, but the conference may move the date of the title game if the Chants qualify.

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell confirmed on Friday that the team will not play Sept. 5.

The Chants will also have an open date on Sept. 26 before starting conference play at home against Arkansas State on Oct. 3.