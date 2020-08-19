Coastal Carolina football continues to prepare for season despite several schedule changes

With the fate of the 2020 college football season hanging in the balance, the Coastal Carolina football team still intends to play, but it's going to be a question of whom.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced Aug. 11 that they are postponing fall sports to the spring, which has started to have a domino effect on the rest of the college football landscape.

Coastal Carolina still doesn’t have an opponent to play Sept. 5 on opening weekend after its game against South Carolina was canceled after the Southeastern Conference announced it would play a conference-only schedule this season.

The Chanticleers' game at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12 was also canceled after the Mid-American Conference announced on Aug. 8 it was moving fall sports to the spring.

“Normally, you know who your opponents are and all that,” said Jamey Chadwell, Chanticleers head football coach. “I have no clue who we’re playing and when we’re playing and where. So that’s been a challenging piece because of that unknown, but this is when, as a coach, these guys need leaders and they need people to try to help them see the why behind it. But it’s awesome to see them willing to stand up and speak and voice their opinion, which is what’s been awesome for those guys to see, and I was proud of the way they’ve handled that.”

However, the Chanticleers announced Friday night that they will be playing Kansas on the road on Sept. 12 instead of Sept. 26 at home.

The change in venue pushes the first Power 5 team to visit Brooks Stadium to Sept. 11, 2021. This will be the third matchup between the schools, and Coastal Carolina took the first game in Lawrence, 12-7, in 2019.

The Jayhawks were forced to change their schedule around after the Big 12 announced on Aug. 12 that Kansas would be playing Baylor on Sept. 26. Luckily for both sides, Sept. 12 was open for Coastal Carolina after the Eastern Michigan cancellation.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Kansas athletic administration in working with us to keep our series intact,” said Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue in a press release. “We look forward to this year’s contest.”

Coastal Carolina will be the only non-conference opponent the Jayhawks play this season after the Big 12 announced it would only allow its member schools to play one non-conference game.

It’s uncertain, however, if Coastal Carolina will be ready to take the field by Sept. 5.

“I would tell you right now, it would almost be impossible for us to be ready for a Sept. 5 game right now just based off of the summer conditioning and where we’re at,” Chadwell said. “I’m not saying we couldn’t do it, depending on how big the check is (from another school), I guess, but that would be a challenge for us to try to play a game the 5th just with all the different things that you’ve had to go through through the quarantine and isolation and all the different things. It’d be hard for us to try to play the 5th.”

The Chanticleers currently have 10 games on their schedule and will be guaranteed to play all eight of their conferences games right now after the Sun Belt made an announcement saying so on Aug. 4. They will also have the opportunity to play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Dec. 5 if they qualify, which will pit the East Division winner against the West Division winner.

Coastal Carolina can also play up to four non-conference games, and, in addition to Kansas, it has another non-conference game scheduled at home against Duquesne on Sept. 19.

The clash against the Dukes is still on for now even though the Northeast Conference postponed its fall sports season to the spring because Duquesne can choose to play its non-conference games since it is an affiliate member of the NEC.

Coastal Carolina's athletic department is still trying to find replacement games for Sept. 5, if it ends up playing, and for the now-open Sept. 26 slot.

“I know our athletic department’s been working on a lot,” Chadwell said. “Every day there (are) conferences canceling, so I couldn’t tell you, to be truthful with you, who we’re going to end up playing (or) how it’s going to look."

Chadwell made it clear that playing FCS schools is not an option, so the team will have to look elsewhere to fill its schedule gaps.

"We’re not going to play any FCS schools; most of them are probably going to cancel," Chadwell said. "So it would end up being either you pick up another Sun Belt school as a non-conference potentially, or maybe an AAC (American Athletic Conference) school or Conference USA if they end up playing, and we’ll just sort of see how it goes."