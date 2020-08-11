Coastal Carolina football continues to prepare for season despite potential cancellation

With the fate of the 2020 college football season hanging in the balance, the Coastal Carolina football team went about its business as usual at fall camp on Tuesday.
The Big Ten and PAC-12 conferences announced Tuesday that they are postponing fall sports to the spring, which could have a domino effect on the rest of the college football landscape.
“Well, obviously, over the weekend, there (were) a lot of things on social media and out there about, you know, it felt like there was just a rush to cancel the season,” said Jamey Chadwell, head football coach of the Chanticleers. “Our guys feel like with the protocols and everything that the school is making us do here, that they’re just as safe here as if they were just in the normal student body and everything they have to go through.
"I think anytime that gets challenged, thinking, ‘Hey, y’all are not doing what you’re supposed to do’, not just us, per se, but I think that’s the push across the country is, ‘Well, we’re worried about this, this (and) this, and then our guys were like well, that could happen beyond the football field, and that’s why I think this ‘we want to play’ push started becoming a national thing.”
This initiative was started by Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his eagerness to play football this year on Twitter.
“Obviously with Trevor Lawrence sort of starting that, and it goes from there, and our guys want to be a part of that because they have put a lot of time into it and are doing everything they can to follow these protocols that are in place, and they’re not easy,” said Chadwell. “But everybody’s doing that because they do want to take the time to play and so hopefully that tide is changing. I know there’s still a couple conferences trying to make their decision, and hopefully the Sun Belt will continue to want to play and do those things. I know they’ve still got a ways to go for sure over the next week, I think this week, really, to find out what’s happening, but hopefully with what these student-athletes are doing, the people that make decisions will allow these to try to play in the safest environment as possible.”
Chadwell said it’s been hard to manage everything necessary to prepare for a season with so much uncertainty swirling around the sport.
“It has been a rollercoaster, ‘cause you hear so much,” he said. “From the Sun Belt’s standpoint, we said we’re playing a while back and nothing’s changed from that, but you hear all these rumors and different things and these players talk to other people at other schools, and I get. You try to get yourself (ready), and the people that make these decisions, I think they were hoping, ‘Hey, we’ll just push this back. The virus is going to go away and everything’s going to be great.’ That’s not happening, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t, (with) all the procedures you put in place and the protocols, hey we put them in place for a purpose and we’re going to do our best to follow them.”
Preparing for a season that is less than a month away has been challenging for the coaches and the players with everything that has happened this offseason.
“It is hard because this is obviously (the most) unique fall camp probably ever,” Chadwell said. “And then now, you hear rumors, and those guys, you’re asking them to practice and give all they can and they’re all, in the back of their mind they’re going, ‘Hey, are we still even playing? What’s going on?’ So it’s been challenging. But I try to talk with them about you have to understand why people make decisions and what they’re trying to do and why they’re trying to do that, but they’re still young kids and they get frustrated, and as coaches, we get frustrated.”
However, Chanticleer senior running back CJ Marable has kept a level head through all of the unorthodox proceedings leading up to the season.
“(There’s) a lot going on right now,” Marable said. “I feel like what we can do is just control what we can control, hope for the best and just continue to work."
Marable reassured that everyone on his team wants to play.
“Everybody wants to play,” he said. “I feel like everybody wants to play. Everybody comes in day out, day in and just works hard throughout practice, the whole practice.”
Coastal Carolina still doesn’t have an opponent to play Sept. 5 on opening weekend after its game against South Carolina was canceled after the Southeastern Conference announced it would play a conference-only schedule this season.
The Chanticleers' game at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12 was also canceled after the Mid-American Conference announced on Saturday it was moving fall sports to the spring.
“Normally, you know who your opponents are and all that,” Chadwell said. “I have no clue who we’re playing and when we’re playing and where. So that’s been a challenging piece because of that unknown, but this when, as a coach, these guys need leaders and they need people to try to help them see the why behind it. But it’s awesome to see them willing to stand up and speak and voice their opinion, which is what’s been awesome for those guys to see, and I was proud of the way they’ve handled that.”
It’s uncertain, however, if Coastal Carolina will be ready to take the field by Sept. 5.
“I would tell you right now, it would almost be impossible for us to be ready for a Sept. 5 game right now just based off of the summer conditioning and where we’re at,” Chadwell said. “I’m not saying we couldn’t do it, depending on how big the check is (from another school), I guess, but that would be a challenge for us to try to play a game the fifth just with all the different things that you’ve had to go through through the quarantine and isolation and all the different things; it’d be hard for us to try to play the fifth. The 12th I think we’ll be ready for, but the 5th is a stretch right now if we end up having to play the 5th.”
The Chanticleers currently have 10 games on their schedule and will be guaranteed to play all eight of its conferences games right now after the Sun Belt made an announcement saying so last week.
Coastal Carolina can also play up to four non-conference games, and it has two remaining on its schedule as of Tuesday: Sept. 19 against Duquesne and Sept. 26 against Kansas, both at home.
Its game against Kansas is in jeopardy of being canceled after the Big 12 Conference announced it would only allow its member schools to play one non-conference game. The game against the Dukes is still on for now even though the Northeast Conference postponed its fall sports season to the spring because Duquesne can choose to play its non-conference games since it is an affiliate member of the NEC.
Coastal Carolina still isn’t sure who it would play Sept. 5, if it ends up playing, and Sept. 12. Chadwell also addressed the state of the Kansas game.
“I know our athletic department’s been working on a lot,” Chadwell said. “Every day there (are) conferences canceling, so I couldn’t tell you, to be truthful with you, who we’re going to end up playing (or) how it’s going to look. I think the Kansas game, (we’re) still trying to figure that out. Kansas currently has the plus-one and they had an FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) school and I don’t know how that’s going to work out. If their FCS school’s out, I think that means we’re back on their schedule at some point. Now whether that’s here, or we’ll probably have to go back out there, I think that’s a potential, so that would be one.
"And after that, I think it’s wide open. We’re not going to play any FCS schools; most of them are probably going to cancel. So it would end up being either you pick up another Sun Belt school as a non-conference potentially, or maybe an AAC (American Athletic Conference) school or Conference USA if they end up playing, and we’ll just sort of see how it goes. I think that’s very fluid up until probably, truthfully, the first of September. I don’t think anybody’s going to play Sept. 5 that I’m aware of; I don’t anybody’ll play that first weekend. I think the games that you see will start the 12th, maybe moving on. So hopefully we’ll find one there, the 12th.”