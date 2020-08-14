Coastal Carolina football announces it will play at Kansas on Sept. 12

Coastal Carolina football will have to wait another year to host its first-ever Power 5 opponent at Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers announced Friday night that they will be playing their game against Kansas in Lawrence instead of Conway Sept. 12.

The teams were originally scheduled to play at Brooks Stadium on Sept. 26, but the Big 12 Conference announced a new conference schedule that has the Jayhawks playing Baylor that day instead.

Luckily for Coastal Carolina, Sept. 12 was available after the Mid-American Conference announced on Saturday that it was moving its fall sports season to the spring, canceling the Chanticleers’ road contest against Eastern Michigan originally scheduled for that day.

Coastal Carolina and Kansas will meet for the third time in three years when the Jayhawks come to town next season on September 11, 2021. The Chanticleers won the first matchup 12-7 at Kansas last season.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Kansas athletic administration in working with us to keep our series intact,” said Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue in a press release. “We look forward to this year’s contest.”

The Chanticleers will be the only non-conference opponent the Jayhawks will play with the Big 12 only allowing one non-conference game for its member schools.

Coastal Carolina will also still play an eight-game Sun Belt Conference schedule and will be eligible to participate in the conference championship game on Dec. 5 if it qualifies. The Sun Belt is also allowing its member schools to play up to four non-conference games.

In addition to Kansas, the Chanticleers have one other non-conference game scheduled for Sept. 19 at home against Duquesne. Even though Duquesne is a member of the Northeast Conference, which postponed its fall sports season to the spring, the Dukes are allowed to play their non-conference schedule because it is an affiliate of the NEC.

Coastal Carolina is still looking for a replacement game for Sept. 5, originally slated to be at South Carolina. That game was axed due to the Southeastern Conference deciding it would play a conference-only slate this season.

However, there is a chance the Chanticleers will decide to keep that date open.

“I would tell you right now, it would almost be impossible for us to be ready for a Sept. 5 game right now, just based off of the summer conditioning and where we’re at,” said Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina's head football coach.

“I’m not saying we couldn’t do it, depending on how big the check is (from another school), I guess, but that would be a challenge for us to try to play a game the fifth just with all the different things that you’ve had to go through through the quarantine and isolation and all the different things. It’d be hard for us to try to play the 5th.”