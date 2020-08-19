Coastal Carolina football adds old foe Liberty University to its schedule

The Coastal Carolina football team has added an old foe to its 2020 non-conference schedule.

The Chants announced Wednesday that they will play Liberty University at Brooks Stadium on Dec. 5.

"We're excited for the chance to renew a great rivalry with Liberty," said Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina director of athletics. "I want to thank the Liberty athletic administration for working with us during this unique climate to add a game back to our schedule and create this opportunity for our football student-athletes to compete this season.”

The Sun Belt Conference championship game is also set for Dec. 5. However, per approval from the Sun Belt office, the date of the championship game may be adjusted if Coastal Carolina were to be one of the two teams to advance.

This would be the 15th matchup between Liberty and Coastal Carolina, with the all-time series deadlocked at 7-7. The Chants took the last matchup from their former Big South Conference foe, 42-7, on Nov. 17, 2016.

This is the fifth change the Chants have made to their schedule this offseason.

Their season opener at South Carolina was canceled with the SEC announcing it would stick to conference only games this season. The Sept. 12 game at Eastern Michigan was canceled after the Mid-American Conference announced it was moving its fall sports season to the spring.

Its home game against Kansas on Sept. 26 was moved to Sept. 12 on the road, the Chants’ Sept. 19 home clash with Duquesne was canceled after the Dukes decided to cancel their non-conference when the NCAA announced it had canceled its fall Football Championship Subdivision championships.