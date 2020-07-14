Coastal Carolina faculty condemns comments made by ex-football coach, adviser to president

More than 100 Coastal Carolina University faculty members have sent a letter to President David A. DeCenzo condemning comments made by former head football coach and TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Moglia, who now serves as an adviser to the president.

A school official said Monday that DeCenzo had received the letter and it "is being reviewed at this time."

Moglia, the current chair of athletics and executive adviser for the president, is under fire for making what some professors called racially insensitive comments in an email exchange with other staff and faculty.

In emails obtained by The Post and Courier, Moglia took issue with a student’s request to publicize the first Afro-Latino president at one of the school’s longstanding and primarily white fraternities. Moglia wrote, “United States of America has had an African American president. I’m not sure this is particularly noteworthy at all.”

Maggi Morehouse, a Burroughs distinguished professor of history, was among the staff who received Moglia’s response, sent to an internal listserv.

“What about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion?” Morehouse wrote to the group in response. “What is ‘noteworthy’ is how a student has asked the administration to react to a newsworthy election of a minority racialized/ethnic student organization president, and the administration flips this off as if it is not ‘noteworthy.’”

Reached Monday, Moglia said he didn’t realize his response was going to a wider group of faculty and staff or he would have made his remarks more clear.

“Basically, I think, frankly, that it comes across as a bit of self-promotion, and I said at the end of the day the United States had an African American president. That’s newsworthy. This is not newsworthy,” Moglia said. “If I thought this was going to get around, I think I would have done a better job of putting in context. ... I really would have made the point that I don’t think this is national news. I can appreciate it being local news. To me, it’s not more complex than that.”

Brian Bunton, a physics professor at Coastal Carolina, said he thinks the university should let the public know when a student breaks down a barrier that stood for so long.

“These kinds of things are important in terms of visibility and making sure people can see people like themselves in these accomplished positions," Bunton said. "It is important for history’s sake, but also to show our students can accomplish great things.”

In the letter sent to DeCenzo, the faculty took exception that Moglia seemed to be minimizing accomplishments by Black people and requested an explanation.

Moglia declined to apologize on Monday, saying the faculty hadn't given him the benefit of the doubt by reaching out to him directly.

“Frankly, I'm offended the faculty have gone out of their way to take that out of context without having a conversation with me,” Moglia said.

The debate comes amid a nationwide conversation over race and inclusivity, sparked after a Black man was killed in police custody in Minneapolis in late May. Coastal Carolina, like many institutions, hasn’t been immune to those issues.

Earlier this year, a student posted a racist and homophobic video on the social media platform Tik Tok. Campus administrators reacted by creating a task force to review policies and procedures regarding hate speech on campus.

Moglia said Monday he is open to meeting with faculty and students.

“The faculty wants to talk to me? I will have a meeting with the faculty immediately, glad to do it in person or do it by Zoom,” Moglia said. “Certainly, most of the kids I’ve coached are African American, so I know I can have a positive impact there. ... Do I believe the people that know me would consider any racism in me whatsoever? The answer is no.”