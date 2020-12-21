Coastal Carolina earns 16 All-Sun Belt honors, including 10 on first team

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina’s cup runneth over.

The No. 12 Chanticleers (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) led the Sun Belt with 16 All-Sun Belt selections, including 10 on the first team.

The Chants also snagged five of the top six honors, including freshman quarterback Grayson McCall being named Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year, senior defensive end Tarron Jackson being tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year, junior cornerback D’Jordan Strong winning Newcomer of the Year and head coach Jamey Chadwell earning the Coach of the Year honor.

McCall, Jackson and Strong also made the All-Sun Belt First Team.

McCall is among the nation's leaders with 23 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions and leads the Sun Belt in passing efficiency at 185.9 on the season. He also leads the Sun Belt in total passing yards with 2,170 on the season and is second in completion percentage at 69.3 percent (151-of-218). He is also 10th in the Sun Belt with six rushing touchdowns and 14th in rushing with 473 rushing yards.

Jackson leads the team and is second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also leads the Chants and is third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 13.5. Jackson is the only player in the top three in the conference in both sacks and tackles-for-loss this season.

Strong is tied for the Sun Belt and national lead in interceptions with five on the season. He also totaled six pass breakups to give him 11 passes defended which is sixth in the league overall.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Chadwell, who was also named a finalist for the Football Writers Association of America Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award on Monday, led the Chants to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. The Chants’ 11-0 regular season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017 as part of the team’s first undefeated regular season finish in program history.

Chadwell also has the Chants ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, and has them at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records in those respective polls.

This week marks the tenth week in a row and the tenth time ever the Chants have been ranked in an FBS poll.

Also making the All-Sun Belt First Team were senior running back CJ Marable (offense and specialists), junior tight end Isaiah Likely, junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, senior offensive lineman Trey Carter, junior defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter and senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer.

Earning All-Sun Belt Second Team honors were freshman offensive lineman Willie Lampkin, senior linebacker Silas Kelly – who was also named a semifinalist for the CoSIDA’s Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award after tearing his ACL early last season – and junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi.

Making the All-Sun Belt Third Team were senior offensive lineman Sam Thompson, senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher and junior safety Alex Spillum.

Honorable mentions included junior spur Enock Makonzo, junior offensive lineman and Carolina Forest alum Antwine Loper, sophomore running back Reese White and senior offensive lineman Steven Bedosky.

Coastal Carolina will now travel to Orlando, Fla. to battle old Big South rival Liberty (9-1) in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.