Coastal Carolina defense has big hand in 2-0 start

CONWAY — The old adage says “defense wins championships," and so far the Coastal Carolina defense has been embodying that on the field.

The Chants are plus-four in turnover margin after wins at Kansas and at home against Campbell to open up the season, having forced four turnovers and giving up none.

The latest was an interception by redshirt junior safety Alex Spillum, which stalled Campbell’s first drive of the game and set the Chants offense up nicely at their own 44-yard-line after Spillum returned the pick 39 yards.

“Early, we just wanted to get them off the field,” redshirt sophomore nose tackle Jerrod Clark said. “We wanted to set the momentum from the beginning to the end of the game. We wanted to show them we (were) not about to take it lightly. It didn’t matter that we were on ESPN or a regular channel in Conway, we wanted to show that we meant business; every game is a business. We’re just trying to get after every possession.”

Clark five tackles on the night, two solo and 1.5 for loss. He also recorded a sack on Camels sophomore quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams.

“It was huge,” Clark said. “I wasn’t really keeping track. I was just trying to do my job, trying to get better every game. I just want to improve and show that I can be better than what anybody expects or what anybody thinks of me. I’m going to just prove everybody wrong.”

Clark credits his teammates with helping him fit into the defense this year.

“CJ (Brewer) and Tarron (Jackson), they help me fit in pretty good,” Clark said. “They’re definitely great role models as far as older brothers and veterans on the defensive line, so if I have a question or if I feel like I’m not doing something right, I’ll go to them and help them get me right so I can perform my best on game day. But they definitely molded me in to the nose tackle I am right now. I give all credit to them and (defensive line) Coach (Skylor) Magee, of course.”

Jackson and Brewer were both named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team before the season. Jackson was also named to the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watch lists, two awards that are given to the best defensive player in college football at the end of the season. Jackson was also named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 list.

In addition to Clark’s production, the rest of the defense put up solid numbers on the night. Redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly recorded eight tackles, including two for loss and a sack. Brewer had seven tackles with 1.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher added six tackles with 0.5 for loss and 0.5 sacks.

“We went up early, and a lot of teams, they want to fight back,” Clark said. “They want to keep going after it, but we (were) basically trying to take their pride away. We wanted to let them know that that game was over. That’s just our model every time.”

Like many teams across the country, the Chants have a special prop that they give to a player when they force a turnover. The Chants let that player wear a “turnover cloak”, and this celebration is derived from the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

Clark has not forced a turnover yet this season, but he is certainly hungry for one.

“I think I’m beyond motivated,” Clark said. “To myself, I feel like I might play good, but I haven’t played my best. I haven’t got to the level where I’m turning heads. I feel like I’m not turning enough heads as to how I’m playing.

“I want (people) to be like, ‘Oh snap, who’s that? Who’s No. 15? Why’ve I never heard of him?’ I want to make sure that my name is heard all over, and until I get there, I feel like I haven’t done nothing.”