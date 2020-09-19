Coastal Carolina clobbers Campbell 43-21 in home opener

CONWAY — Make it two in a row.

The Coastal Carolina football team whacked Campbell 43-21 at Brooks Stadium on Friday night in a game that was televised on ESPN.

The Chants are now 2-0 after defeating Kansas on the road 38-23 last week.

"Excited about the win, proud of our guys for competing," head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "I don't know if we played the best game overall, but I thought offensively we were efficient."

Freshman quarterback Grayson McCall led the Chants for the second straight week, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-16 passing.

"I thought he did a really nice job," Chadwell said. "I think out of those 11-of-16, there were probably two or three drops in there where he put guys right on the money. I thought he through the ball well. He ran our offense (and) he ran our option game really well. He did a good job with protections and those things; he continues to improve."

Senior running back CJ Marable led the Chants in rushing with 54 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns and junior tight end Isaiah Likely led the team in receiving with 96 yards on three catches, including a 57-yard score.

On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly led the team with eight tackles, five solo and two for loss, and he also recorded two sacks.

The Chants' defense made a statement early, stopping a Campbell drive cold when Coastal Carolina redshirt junior safety Alex Spillum intercepted Campbell sophomore QB Hajj-Malik Williams and returned it 39 yards to the Chants 44-yard-line. It ended a 10-play, 40-yard drive for the Fighting Camels.

"I thought it was big," Chadwell said. "That's a huge deal because they've got a great drive going there; they're at least in field goal range I think and then third and long, we were able to get that pick and get great field position off of that."

The Chants took full advantage of the turnover when Marable ran in a 2-yard touchdown with 8:08 to go in the first.

There was teal in the end zone once again in the first quarter when junior running back Shermari Jones capped off a 9-play, 62-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run, his first as a Chant. CCU was up 14-0 with 34 seconds to go in the first.

The Chants took it to the house again in the first half with a 21-yard touchdown pass from McCall to junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh to give Coastal a commanding 21-3 lead. The Chants moved the ball 86 yards down the field in 11 plays on the drive.

However, Campbell cut into the lead before the half with a 2-yard touchdown run from redshirt senior running back CJ Freeman, but a botched snap left the score at 21-9 with 59 seconds to go before the half.

Coastal found the end zone early in the third quarter, as McCall pitched the ball to sophomore running back Reese White who ran in for a 3-yard score.

But the first play of the fourth quarter saw Camels redshirt junior running back Bryant Barr virtually walk in for a 7-yard score. However, Campbell’s 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 28-15 with 14:57 to go in the game.

After McCall hit graduate student WR Kameron Brown for a 65-yard gain — McCall’s longest throw to date — the Chants set up shop at the Camel 9-yard-line. It was the 10th-longest non-scoring play in program history.

Two plays later, McCall pitched the ball to Marable for a 9-yard touchdown. McCall hit Heiligh for the 2-point conversion to put the Chants up 36-15 with 13:55 to go in the game. The drive took three plays and went 74 yards in 56 seconds.

After Likely dropped a key pass on a previous drive, he atoned for it by catching a pass from McCall and taking it 57 yards to the house.

"We had that play that we felt like that was there," Chadwell said. "We set it up earlier and we were just waiting for a time to call it (and) we thought that was a good time. Isaiah, he had an opportunity there for a huge play (earlier) and he's obviously one of our best players and guys that make the most of things and it was good for him to answer...It was good for him to turn around and get a big play there, and actually run it and score."

The Chants will be back in action at home against Arkansas State on Saturday, Oct. 3 to open up Sun Belt Conference play after having a week off.