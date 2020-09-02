Coastal Carolina CB D'Jordan Strong calls for change after shooting of Jacob Blake

Social injustice for African Americans has been an ongoing issue in this country for years, and things once again boiled over when a police officer in Kenosha, Wisc. shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in the back seven times on Aug. 23, leaving him in critical condition.

This sparked an outcry for change all across the nation, especially in professional sports. The NBA postponed playoff games on Aug. 26 and 27 to protest the issue, and MLB and the NHL followed suit, the former postponing several games on Aug. 26 and 27 and the latter postponing playoff games on Aug. 27 and 28.

Many college football programs also decided not to practice on Aug. 27. Coastal Carolina decided to go on with its fall camp as scheduled, but junior cornerback D’Jordan Strong, who is black, hopes the team does something to let its voice be heard.

“As of right now, we don’t really know,” Strong said of the team potentially protesting. “But I think we should, because with everything going, we should address social injustice. You know, for the schools that did already, salute to them, but as of right now we haven’t been talking about it, but I’m sure it’ll be in discussion farther on as the week goes by.”

Strong is happy with how the nation has been calling for change after several instances involving police killing unarmed black people this year, such as when a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis by keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

“It’s real powerful for my generation, knowing that we’re going to impact another generation,” he said. “You know, it ain’t going to be easy doing it now. It ain’t going to be easy to transition to happen, but to take a stand now and take a stand for change, that’s important.”

Strong is confident change will come about in the future.

“We’re going to make it happen,” he said. “I don’t care if it takes 5 years, 10 years; we’re going to make it happen for the next generation so everybody can be equal.”