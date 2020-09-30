Coastal Carolina, a public university, settles on its presidential candidate in private search

CONWAY — Continuing with their internal protocol to keep the identity of potential presidential candidates private, Coastal Carolina University’s Board of Trustees announced last week it had selected one finalist — but does not plan to announce who the person is until sometime in October.
The BOT voted unanimously during a special meeting to enter into contract negotiations with the finalist. Trustee Dr. Sam Swad wasn’t present for the special meeting or motion.
During the special BOT meeting Tuesday, H. Delan Stevens, vice chairman of the board and chair of CCU’s Presidential Search Committee, shared the following statement:
“We have had an intense and thorough search for the next president of Coastal Carolina University. This search culminated in several rounds of vetting. I believe based on these sessions, that one candidate has risen to the top of our deliberations.
“Therefore, I move that the Compensation Committee of the board of trustees along with our Board Chairman William Biggs negotiate contractual terms of employment with candidate E to be the next president of Coastal Carolina University with the goal of having a contract ready for board approval as soon as practical.”
An additional special meeting between Tuesday and the next BOT meeting is a possibility, a university spokesperson said.
CCU announced the special meeting just under 24 hours before gathering, with a specific agenda item regarding personnel matters related to the presidential search — a discussion held in executive session and out of the public eye.
Typically, a public body announces up to three finalists considered for a position. But Coastal Carolina decided to take the route of a blind search, identifying only the final candidate as “Candidate E” and did not disclose others who applied for the position.
South Carolina law states all materials gathered by a public body during an employment search are public record regarding its three finalists. Materials that are not public record include the applicant’s tax returns, medical records and social security number, the law states.
Upon request, a public body also must disclose the number of applicants considered for the position, according to state law.
The Post and Courier had already requested these documents prior to the Sept. 22 special meeting.
Dr. Brian Bunton, CCU’s faculty senate chair and member of the presidential search advisory committee, said the committee narrowed down the search to four finalists ahead of the BOT’s final selection.
Though Bunton said he does not know who the finalist is, he would be happy with any finalist the board chose.
“I think it was a pretty positive process,” Bunton said. “Any one of the four would be a great leader for our institution.”
Bunton said a lot of anticipation comes with any change, but he has tried his best as faculty representative to reassure the faculty the best decisions are being made for the university.
“We’ve communicated quite a bit with faculty,” he said. “ I’ve tried to say at every step: ‘These are the positive steps that have been taken and I’m confident.’”
A spokesperson for the university said a new president would be named no later than next month’s board of trustees meeting, which is slated for Oct. 22-23, according to the university’s website.
The university’s timeline for its presidential search states the announcement naming a new president would be made in October. The timeline also states the search began in 2018 after current president David DeCenzo announced he would retire in June 2021.
Recruitment of candidates ended in January, the timeline states.