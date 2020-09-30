Coast RTA bus service headed to North Myrtle Beach for first time in 14 years

Coast RTA, the Grand Strand's regional transportation system, is expanding to North Myrtle Beach on Oct. 1, and the North Myrtle Beach chamber president is anxious to see where this “first step” may lead.
For the first time since 2006, Coast RTA is providing a bus route into North Myrtle Beach. The route, which is made possible by a $15,000 commitment next year from the city of North Myrtle Beach to Coast RTA, will operate from the transit center off Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street.
It will travel to the end of International Drive near StarTek, McLeod Health and the Lowe’s Food Center. It will then travel up U.S. 17 to Tanger Outlets Stores, the Myrtle Beach Mall, and Barefoot Landing area. It will then travel up Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach to Cherry Grove and then back to Ocean Boulevard before it returns to Myrtle Beach.
Brian Piascik, chief executive officer of Coast RTA, said service will begin at 7 a.m. and leave the transfer station every two hours on the hour. The last bus will leave the transfer station at 7 p.m. every day the transit operates.
“We’ve been conducting a survey and we had close to 100 responses to it,” Piascik said. “Everybody who has responded has been very excited about the prospect of adding the service. This is a key COG in the network that we’re trying to create with our bus service. We’ve not had more requests for service more so than North Myrtle Beach. So it was definitely a first step for us.”
A first step, indeed, said Cheryl Kilday, president and chief executive officer of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce. Kilday said she hasn’t seen any study to show the economic impact the route will have on the area.
“I think it’s the beginning of new opportunities,” she said. “I don’t think we have enough to make any concrete statement of ‘This is going to be the impact.’ I think it’s the opportunities. Here’s an opportunity to make this work and then expanding to where we might identify as other necessary routes for workforce development.”
Like the Longs and Loris area, North Myrtle Beach hospitality industry leaders learned a lot of their workforce comes from those areas when those workers couldn’t get to work due to flooding in recent years.
“I think being included in the regional transportation system is a plus,” Kilday said. “We have to start somewhere. This is that first step.
“If it connects, then ultimately enabling us to get to Loris and Longs, then we’re in that cycle.”
Piascik said he sees the benefit of this route for tourists trying to get to an entertainment venue, and acknowledged that starting new service in the COVID era “has some challenges to it.”
“It usually takes about a year for service to mature and start developing the ridership and start moving forward,” Piascik said. “I think North Myrtle Beach has very similar issues that Myrtle Beach has, in that they have a lot of parking concerns. We’re hoping that, especially next summer when we beef up the top end of this route with some additional frequency, that people can park once and get to the different entertainment venues that they’re trying to get to.”
The transit charges $1.50 each way and will use 40-foot transit coaches. He said there will be signs at stop locations along the route.
“We’ve been wanting to increase our service now, at least in the five years I’ve been here, so it’s been a long time coming to put some substantive service out on the street,” Piaczik said.
And Kilday hopes that leads to even more service.
“It’s that first step,” Kilday said. “We have to take it and we’re excited to see where this will lead. Transportation coordination is a regional issue and being part of that is good news for North Myrtle Beach.”