Child porn investigation leads to the arrest of a Georgetown County man

  • Updated
Warren Perry

Warren Perry. GCSD/Provided

 GCSD

A Pawleys Island man was arrested today and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into child pornography.

Warren Spencer Perry, 64, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Internet Crimes Against Children executed a search warrant at a residence in Heritage Plantation.

Several computers, digital media storage devices and other electronics were all seized from the residence.

Perry remains in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

