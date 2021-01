SURFSIDE BEACH — Spine Pain Center, led by Drs. Joseph and Karen Carew, opened a new location recently in Surfside Beach.

The company officially opened its location at 400 U.S. 17 Business with the addition of Dr. Patrick Martin.

The Spine Pain Center has been in business for more than 40 years and provides complete chiropractic care, including treatment for back pain, neck pain, lower back pain and headaches.

It has offices in North Charleston and Mount Pleasant.