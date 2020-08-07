Chanting begins: Coastal Carolina football opens fall camp amid coronavirus

Coastal Carolina football officially began fall camp Friday morning.

The Brooks Stadium field was covered with Chanticleers as they got their reps in to prepare for the season, which will begin Sept. 5.

“Obviously, there’s some excitement about today,” Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell said. “It’s an unusual one because we’ve been really doing typical helmet practices for basically the last week, so it’s not a typical first day of camp. We’ve been out and been able to do some things with the new rules this year.”

The Chanticleers have almost their whole team available for now.

“We’ve got the majority of the team out here,” Chadwell said. “Still waiting on a few to get cleared from some testing and physicals and things, and hopefully we’ll have everybody done today at 1 (p.m.) and we’ll have a full squad ready to roll. I’m anxious to see how our summer has been as far as some of the things we’ve been able to do and see how they’re able to carry it over to the football field.”

Although the Sun Belt Conference gave its member schools the go-ahead to start their seasons over Labor Day Weekend, the Chanticleers still don’t know who they’ll be playing after their road clash against South Carolina was canceled due to the SEC announcing it would stick to a conference-only schedule this season.

“We’re preparing and hoping that we’ll have an opponent here sometime soon, too,” Chadwell said. “It’s up in the air. I think everybody’s trying to see what FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) is going to do because you’ve got a lot of them that are available to play. The issue really is Power 5 (schools) can only play a certain amount, so everybody’s losing that money. So the G5 (Group of Five) doesn’t have a lot of money to play the FCS; FCS is looking for money. So I just think it’s really a waiting game. There are a few teams out there that everybody’s trying to jockey for the fifth and certain dates, but it’s still really up in the air. I think what FCS decides (is important), and once they decide, then I think you’ll start seeing some of these schedules lock in.”

Coastal Carolina has been working the phones to try to fill in its empty season-opening slot.

“We’ve talked to several schools, but there’s nothing concrete right now,” Chadwell said. “I couldn’t tell you who we think it’s going to be and when and where. I think everybody right now is waiting to see that FCS (decision) and see what they decide to do. Also, the MAC's (Mid-American Conference) still not made their decision yet, and that could affect us as well. So there are still a lot of what-ifs out there right now.”

Chadwell is referring to his team’s Sept. 12 road game against the MAC’s Eastern Michigan. Also in jeopardy of being canceled is Coastal Carolina’s Sept. 26 game against Kansas after the Big 12 announced it would only allow its member schools to have one non-conference contest.

Although the Northeast Conference announced it was postponing its fall season to the spring, the Chanticleers’ Sept. 19 game with Duquesne is still on for now because the Dukes are an affiliate member of the NEC and can decide to play their non-conference games if they so choose.

None of Coastal Carolina’s Sun Belt games are in jeopardy according to the conference, which said earlier this week that its member schools will still have an eight-game conference schedule and up to four non-conference games.

Is there a chance that one of those four non-conference games for Coastal Carolina could be old Big South rival and Chadwell’s former school Charleston Southern, where he was the head coach from 2013-2016?

“I’d love to, but I think they’re holding us hostage for money, which I can figure; I was done there, we didn’t have any,” Chadwell said of potentially playing the Buccaneers. “But that’d be great. Obviously that was one of the things that went away when you come into, obviously a higher level (FCS to Football Bowl Subdivision); you lose some of those local rivals. That’d be great if we were able to play them. I know (CSU head football) Coach (Autry) Denson’s doing a great job of really building that program up down there. They had a really good year last year, and obviously I’ve got a lot of respect for the place. So if we could figure that out, I think it’d be great. (But) who knows if that’s even possible right now with everything going on.”