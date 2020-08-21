Chadwell confirms CCU football to start season on Sept. 12 at Kansas

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell confirmed on Friday that the team will begin the 2020 season at Kansas on Sept. 12, instead of Sept. 5 as originally scheduled.

The Chanticleers were originally scheduled to play at South Carolina on Sept. 5, but the contest was canceled due to the SEC announcing it would stick to a conference-only schedule this season.

Chadwell is happy that his team now has a confirmed start date to prepare for.

“Now that you have a set date, it gives you something to work towards,” he said before fall camp. “The guys know that they do have a game, at least right now. You know, have a game that they’re working toward, which is good. Anytime you have something where there’s an end in sight and you’re just not out there just aimlessly swimming, it’s been a positive. So that, I don’t want to say gave us a jolt of energy, but now they know that there’s a schedule, that it looks like reality that we are playing; I think that’s been a good plus for our team.”

The Chanticleers were originally supposed to play at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12, but the game was canceled due to the Mid-American Conference postponing its fall sports season to the spring. However, it ended up working out for the Chanticleers after the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas would be playing Baylor on Sept. 26 instead, altering the schedule from Kansas being the first-ever Power 5 team to play at Brooks Stadium to the Chants traveling out to Lawrence on Sept. 12.

This will be Coastal Carolina’s second year in a row traveling to Kansas. The Chants won the first matchup, 12-7, last year. Kansas will make its long-awaited trip to Conway on Sept. 11, 2021.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Another game on the Chants’ schedule to get axed was its Sept. 19 home game against Duquesne after the Dukes decided not to play their non-conference schedule due to the NCAA canceling fall championships for the Football Championship Subdivision.

However, Coastal Carolina was able to muster up another game to play. The school announced on Wednesday that it would be playing old Big South foe Liberty at home on Dec. 5.

“In this pandemic, you’re trying to pick up anybody, so I was glad to get anybody there, at least to get us to 10 games,” Chadwell said. “And for it to be somebody that we’re familiar with conference-wise that has been probably the main rival since our existence here at school, I think that’s a huge deal. I wish at the end of the year, we could let every fan come because I think we would have a great fan base for that one because of the rivalry, and so I know that’s one that this community and our school’s looking forward to.”

The Sun Belt Championship Game is also scheduled for Dec. 5, but the conference may move the date if the Chants qualify.

Liberty now has 10 games on its 2020 schedule, eight conference and two non-conference, and is looking to fill either the vacant Sept. 19 or Sept. 26 slot with one more game.