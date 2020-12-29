CCU's Tarron Jackson named AP All-America first team; Jamey Chadwell earns two more COY honors

CONWAY – Where it stops, nobody knows.

Coastal Carolina senior defensive end Tarron Jackson was named to the Associated Press All-America first team and second-team Sporting News All-American this week.

Jackson also recently received All-America recognition from ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) this postseason.

The redshirt senior from Aiken was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Sun Belt first team honors for the second-straight season on Dec. 21.

Jackson has a laundry list of other accolades, including being named a three-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, a 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award candidate, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl and was chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The captain led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5, and was first on the team and third in the conference with 14 tackles-for-loss.

Jackson was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the season. He also added 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the year.

In other team accolades, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was named the Sporting News 2020 Coach of the Year and the Walter Camp 2020 Coach of the Year this week.

Chadwell was recently voted the Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year and a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the FWAA. He is also a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and was also recently named the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year and 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year.

Chadwell led the Chants to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. The Chants’ 11-0 regular season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Four of those 11 wins were in top 50 and two of them were in the top 20 (Louisiana-Lafayette and BYU).

Chadwell also has the Chants ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

The Chants are ranked for the 10th straight week and the 10th time ever in an FBS poll.

The Chants’ lone loss of the season came against old Big South rival Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, 37-34, in overtime.

Coastal Carolina senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer was named an AP All-America third team honoree on Monday.

Brewer finished second for the Chants and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks on the season. He was third on the team and eighth in the conference with 11 tackles-for-loss and was fifth on the team with 60 tackles.

Brewer received All-Sun Belt first team honors and was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after recording a career-high 14 tackles, three of them for loss, and 1.5 sacks in the Chants’ win over App State on Nov. 21.

Coastal Carolina freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander-Football Writers Association of America Freshman of the Year award on Monday.

McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team. McCall was also named to The Athletic's 2020 College Football Freshman All-America team.

McCall is also a three-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 List selection, a three-time Manning Awards "Star of the Week" honoree, a three-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week winner, a three-time FWAA "Fresh Four" selection, a Maxwell Award semifinalist, a Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, a Manning Award finalist, and was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American watch list.

McCall finished the season among the nation’s leaders with 24 touchdowns against only three picks and led the Sun Belt in passing efficiency at 184.3.

The freshman led the conference in passing yards with 2,488 and was second in completion percentage at 68.8 percent. He also did well on the ground, coming in at sixth in the conference with seven rushing scores and 12th in the conference with 569 rushing yards.