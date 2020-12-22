CCU's Tarron Jackson and Isaiah Likely earn All-America honors

CONWAY — Keep 'em coming.

Coastal Carolina senior defensive end Tarron Jackson was named to ESPN’s 2020 College Football All-America team while junior tight end Isaiah Likely was named to the 2020 Pro Football Focus All-America second team on Tuesday.

Jackson leads the 2020 Sun Belt Co-Champions and is second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also leads the Chants and is third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 13.5. Jackson is the only player in the top three in the conference in both sacks and tackles-for-loss this season.

He is also second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles and has 49 tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the season.

Jackson, who was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Sun Belt first team honoree (his second year in a row doing so) on Monday, is also a three-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, a 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award candidate, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Isaiah Likely, who also made the All-Sun Belt first team on Monday, totaled 25 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns this season for the Chants. His 517 receiving yards were 11th in the Sun Belt but first among conference tight ends, and his 20.7 average yards per catch was third in the Sun Belt.

Likely also had all three of Coastal Carolina's longest pass plays of the season with catches for 75, 72 and 57 yards.

The No. 12 Chants (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) will battle old Big South rival Liberty (9-1) in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.