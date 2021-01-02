CCU's Silas Kelly wins Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award

CONWAY – Hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

Coastal Carolina redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly was one of three student-athletes to be named a 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winner on Saturday by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in association with the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization.

According to Coastal Carolina Athletics, the trio was selected by a vote of AP college football writers and will be officially recognized today during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

“I am honored to be mentioned for this award. This comes with so much hard work. I’ve put in countless hours of work to be the teammate, player, and person that my teammates needed me to be in order to help my team in the best way that I could. I set my mind to recovering from my injury and contributing in a meaningful way,” Kelly said. “I’d like to thank my family, friends, trainers, teammates, and coaches for the support they provided me during my recovery process.

"Everything I’ve gone through has made me the person I am today, and I couldn’t be more thankful for all of the experiences I’ve gained and the lessons I’ve learned along the way. You can do anything you set your mind to.”

Kelly joined Colorado running back Jarek Broussard and Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey as honorees for the award.

The linebacker from Mount Airy, Md., who broke his hand in the Chants’ first game of 2019 and tore his ACL in the team’s second game against Kansas, causing him to miss the rest of the season, came back with a vengeance this year, leading the team with 80 tackles on the season, which was good enough for ninth in the Sun Belt.

Kelly also added five sacks, which was eighth in the conference, and had 6.5 tackles-for-loss and an interception.

“Silas displayed character and resilience not only to come back but to do it performing at an all-conference level,” CCU head football coach Jamey Chadwell said. “His perseverance has been a great example of overcoming adversity and excelling in whatever you put your mind to.”

The linebacker’s eight tackles and two sacks against Campbell earned him Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors, and he was also named to the All-Sun Belt second team following the season.