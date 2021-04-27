CCU's Jamey Chadwell on football's offseason: "We were able to... develop some depth"

CONWAY — While some college football programs are still in the thick of spring practice, Coastal Carolina is wrapping up offseason conditioning this week.

"We started spring ball really early this year,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “I was concerned that school might get shut down again. We got done with spring ball Feb. 18.”

The team then had its offseason training program, which concluded April 1, and is in the final phase of spring workouts before school lets out for the summer.

Unfortunately for the Chants, their spring game was canceled due to inclement weather.

“(We) had a solid offseason,” Chadwell said. “I think one that from a depth standpoint, we were able to really develop some depth in some needed positions through spring practice.”

The Chants will have every key player back from last year except two with seniors and graduate students able to come back for an extra year because of COVID-19.

Coastal Carolina is losing standout defensive end Tarron Jackson and running back CJ Marable, who both declared for the NFL Draft.

Jackson was a consensus All-American last season and won Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, and is expected to be drafted somewhere in the middle of the NFL Draft on April 30 or May 1.

“I think the thing with him, it’s his motor, his effort,” Chadwell said. “He’s a good player. He knows all the techniques, etcetera, to be a good rusher. But I think where he made most of his plays was his motor was just relentless, and where other people stopped playing, he kept going and was able to get a sack or a forced fumble or pressure the quarterback because he just kept playing so hard.”

Chadwell added that the whole team is excited for Jackson because he wasn’t highly recruited out of high school as a 2-star recruit, with his motivation carrying him to the opportunity he has now.

Marable also has an opportunity to be drafted, but if not, he could also end up on an NFL roster by signing as a free agent.

Marable led the Chants with 1,227 all-purpose yards last season (887 rushing, 228 receiving and 112 kick return). He averaged 102.3 all-purpose yards per contest and totaled 19 touchdowns (12 rushing and seven passing), which was first in the Sun Belt, tied for fourth in the nation, and the third-most in CCU single-season history.

The Chants will look to fill the holes that these two players left in the backfield and on the defensive line with running backs Reese White and Shermari Jones and defensive linemen C.J. Brewer, Jerrod Clark and Jeffery Gunter, as well some other new faces Chants fans may not be as familiar with.

Chadwell said redshirt freshman running back CJ Beasley and sophomore defensive end Emmanuel Johnson, a transfer from Georgia Tech, both had impressive springs and could be key contributors next season.

“CJ Beasley… had a pretty good spring that was better than anticipated,” Chadwell said. “I think it’s put him in a situation to where he’s got a chance to be a good contributor for us… Manny Johnson (is) coming in (and) we’re trying to obviously replace Tarron, and that’s going to probably be done by a lot of people, but I thought he had a really good spring and put himself in a position to where he’ll play a lot as a (sophomore).”

Last season, the Chants received their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance.

Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish in 2020 was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top-20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).

Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, 37-34, in overtime.

The Chants climbed as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

The Chants will look to repeat that success this season, especially since Sun Belt Player and Freshman of the Year Grayson McCall will be leading the team again behind center.

However, Chadwell and his coaching staff try to remind their players not to rest on the laurels of last year’s historic run.

“We try to do, as a coaching staff, try to do a good job of that,” Chadwell said. “Young people, they look backwards a lot. But I think that the thing that you have to do is, and what we’ve shared, is when you’ve been trying to climb a mountain and maybe you climb it this year, you don’t look back and think of what you did. You think about how it happened and why.

“Whether we snuck up on anybody or COVID or whatever the reason why Coastal won this year is not going to be relevant going forward.”

Coastal Carolina will not have to play Louisiana-Lafayette in the regular season this year, a team that won the West Division last year. The Chants beat the Ragin’ Cajuns in the regular season in a thrilling win on a last-second field goal from Massimo Biscardi in Lafayette, La., and then didn’t get to play them in the Sun Belt Championship due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Coastal Carolina program.

“I don’t know if we can view anybody as rivals,” Chadwell said. “We had a breakout year, we’ve had one year, and so I think to be a rival, you’ve got to do some things over time, right?... Did you want to play them in the regular season this year? 100 percent. But also I know why we do what we what we do with our conference the way it’s laid out… Hopefully if we’re good enough and we know they’re going to be good enough, maybe we could get a chance to meet in December (in the Sun Belt Championship).”

Chadwell hopes that more fans are able to come to games this year. The Chants were able to have some fans in the stands last year, but not nearly as many as they would’ve had given how good the team was.

“This past year for us, because of the success the season had, we’d have had 20,000 here in our place,” Chadwell said. “… I think more than anything, (I’m) looking forward to getting back to that and having that game day feel, that game day excitement, that game day experience that most people want to experience during college.”

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said the conference’s intention is to have the 2021 season look closer to the fall of 2018 and 2019 than the fall of 2020.

Gill said right now the conference’s policy is that fully vaccinated players and coaches do not have to go through testing protocols and contact tracing, and he expects that policy to continue on in the fall.

“We’re excited to invite band and spirit back, we’re excited to invite fans back,” Gill said.

Gill said that the conference is still working on what the policies will be regarding football game attendance.