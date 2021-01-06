CCU's Jamey Chadwell named Home Depot Coach of the Year, finalist for George Munger COY

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina football head coach Jamey Chadwell continues to rake in the awards.

The Caryville, Tenn. native was named The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year by ESPN and ABC analysts and a finalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club, on Tuesday.

Chadwell will receive The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year Award on the 30th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

He is the first coach from the Sun Belt Conference to receive the honor.

For the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, Chadwell is joined as a finalist by Tom Allen (Indiana), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Hugh Freeze (Liberty), and Nick Saban (Alabama).

According to Coastal Carolina Athletics, voting opens Tuesday, Jan. 5 for the finalist selection for the award. Eligible voters include NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and football Sports Information Directors, Maxwell Football Club members, and selected national media.

The winner announcement will be made on Jan. 19 and the award will be formally presented on the winner's campus in the spring.

Chadwell has also been named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year, and was chosen by the fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

The Chants’ head man was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is also a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Chadwell led the Chanticleers to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top 20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).

Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, 37-34, in overtime.

Chadwell had the Chants climb as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

Previous winners of The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year Award:

2019 – Ed Orgeron, LSU

2018 – Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

2017 – Scott Frost, UCF

2016 – Mike MacIntyre, Colorado

2015 – Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

2014 – Gary Patterson, TCU

2013 – Gus Malzahn, Auburn

2012 – Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

2011 – Les Miles, LSU

2010 – Gene Chizik, Auburn

2009 – Brian Kelly, Cincinnati

2008 – Nick Saban, Alabama

2007 – Mark Mangino, Kansas

2006 – Greg Schiano, Rutgers

2005 – Joe Paterno, Penn State

2004 – Urban Meyer, Utah

2003 – Pete Carroll, USC

2002 – Tyrone Willingham, Notre Dame

2001 – Ralph Friedgen, Maryland

2000 – Bob Stoops, Oklahoma

1999 – Frank Solich, Nebraska

1998 – Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee

1997 – Mike Price, Washington State

1996 – Rich Brooks, Oregon

1995 – Gary Barnett, Northwestern

1994 – Bobby Bowden, Florida State