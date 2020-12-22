CCU's Jamey Chadwell named Group of 5 COY, named finalist for Paul "Bear" Bryant COY Award

CONWAY -- Jamey Chadwell may need to invest in a trophy case in his home if he doesn't have one already.

On Tuesday, the Coastal Carolina head football coach was named the Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year and is one of eight finalists for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

According to Coastal Carolina Athletics, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity, and a winning approach to coaching and life. The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the National Championship have been played.

Chadwell was also recently named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year, the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year and a finalist for the Football Writers Association of America Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year.

Chadwell led the Chants to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. The Chants’ 11-0 regular season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017 as part of the team’s first undefeated regular season finish in program history.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Four of those 11 wins were in top 50 and two of them were in the top 20 (Louisiana-Lafayette and BYU).

Chadwell also has the Chants ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, and has them at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records in those respective polls.

The Chants are ranked for the 10th straight week and the 10th time ever in an FBS poll.

Last Wednesday, Chadwell signed a contract extension to stay with the Chanticleers through 2027.

The Chants will play old Big South rival Liberty (9-1) in the former’s first-ever bowl game in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.