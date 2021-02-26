CCU's Hackler Course offering Coastal Golf League for all skill levels

CONWAY — Want to play on the golf course former Coastal Carolina great Dustin Johnson played on in college? It can happen.

The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University is offering its ninth rendition of the Coastal Golf League, which runs for 20 weeks from March 31 to Aug. 11 and is open to all skill levels.

It will be offered in its entirety this year, as it was canceled for a portion of the 20 weeks and then modified down to a shorter version of the league last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hackler Course first assistant golf professional Joe M. Marosz.

The nine-hole league will be held on Wednesdays whenever participants are available to play their round. Players can book their own tee times 7 days in advance.

“Normally we’ll have 60 to probably 75 guys on a normal basis,” Marosz said. “And then basically any skill range; they don’t need a handicap to sign up. We flight it after the second week of play and there’s 6 different flights. There’s a double bogey max, too, so that helps.”

The flights are organized by score averages, and the league organizers ask that participants play with at least one other member of the league of their choosing. The field will be re-flighted after the 5th, 10th and 15th weeks based on prior scores. Year-end prizes are based on a player’s 15 best scores during the 20 weeks of competition within their respective flights.

“We try to keep each flight within two to three shots,” Marosz said. “…The championship flight’s mid- to high 30s, and they last flight we have, they average basically high 40s, low 50s. It’s going to encompass a lot of different types of players.”

There is a one-time $50 initiation fee that should be paid on or before Mar. 16. After that date, the fee to join will increase to $65. Initiation fees go toward the year-end banquet and prizes, including a steak dinner. The banquet will be determined at a later date based on COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

Weekly fees are $20 and include: nine-hole green and cart fee, closest to the hole, longest putt made, and a blind birdie contest.

“Blind birdie is basically (when) we draw a number out of a bag every week, and if you birdie that hole you win a prize,” Marosz said.

There is also an optional $5 skins competition each week to enter. If one wishes to play an additional nine holes, it will cost an additional $10.

Those interested can come by the Hackler golf shop to sign up for the league and can call (843) 349-6600 or email Marosz at jmmarosz@coastal.edu with any questions.