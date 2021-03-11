CCU's DeVante' Jones wins Sun Belt Men's Basketball POY, named to All-Sun Belt first team

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina has had an athletic renaissance this year and has received two more prestigious honors with junior guard DeVante’ Jones winning Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and being named to the All-Sun Belt first team on March 11.

This is the third time Jones has received postseason honors in the conference. He was also a two-time Sun Belt Player of the Week this season and was named to the Lou Henson Award watch list.

The New Orleans native was second in the Sun Belt in points per game (20.0), eighth in rebounds (7.3), 12th in assists (3.1), first in free throw percentage (.879), first in steals (68), first in steals per game (3.0), 14th in three-point field goals made (2.0), ninth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6), fifth in defensive rebounds (5.7) and eighth in minutes played (33.2).

Jones also had impressive numbers nationally, as he ranked second in steals per game, third in total steals, 17th in free throws made, 22nd in total points, 23rd in scoring, and 26th in free throw percentage.

In a win against Delaware State on Dec. 17, Jones became just the 24th player in CCU men’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in his career. He finished the regular season with 1,355 points, which was good enough for 12th all-time in Chants history.

Overall, the Chants went 16-7 this season and 9-5 in Sun Belt play. Their season came to an end at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Appalachian State, 64-61, on March 7.