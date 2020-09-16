CCU women's soccer opens 2020 campaign Thursday, looks to improve

After a less-than-stellar 2019 campaign, the Coastal Carolina women’s soccer team is looking for a little redemption this season.

And they’ll get their opportunity with the team’s first match at home Thursday against Georgia Southern at 6 p.m.

There’s no denying that this offseason was strange to say the least, but it was especially strange for the Chants.

“I lost both of my assistant coaches just prior to the pandemic,” head coach Paul Hogan said. “They both left and moved on, and it literally happened like a week before. And then all of the sudden, we’re in the hiring process and then everything goes on a freeze.”

Hogan’s players were on Spring Break when the pandemic first hit, and a lot them did not return to school. Hogan said he had to communicate with his players through Zoom until they were allowed to return to campus prior to the season.

“To be honest, it’s been a little weird,” senior forward Sunny Sigurvinsdottir said. “By now, we should’ve been playing a couple of games, and then we haven’t been able to do those bonding activities that we usually do to get the team closer. But we’re just super grateful to be able to have a season.”

Last season, Sigurvinsdottir was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team for the Southeast and also made the All-Sun Belt First Team.

“It meant a lot for me,” she said. “Last year was a great year personally, but I always put the team first and we didn’t meet our goals last year, so it was kind of weird to do great personally, but as a team, not so great as for results.”

This season, Sigurvinsdottir wants to be better in all aspects of her game, improve on the team’s record from last year and help the Chants “get that ring” with a Sun Belt Championship.

“Any (personal) awards, that would just be a bonus,” she said.

Sigurvinsdottir was second on the team with 12 points and six goals last season.

“Sunny’s a great kid,” Hogan said. “When she first got here, she led our team just in her work rate. She was our hardest-working player, she set the tone. I started telling younger players, ‘This is the kid you want to emulate as a player because she works so hard.”

Sigurvinsdottir is from Selfoss, Iceland, and chose to come to CCU because she fell in love with the idea of playing there.

“So I was looking at coming to the U.S. after hearing about other Icelandic players coming to the U.S. and playing soccer, and to educate themselves, so I thought it was a great opportunity,” she said. “I reached out to Paul and I was just so fascinated by the soccer program and the atmosphere here, as well as the location; it’s great, close to the beach.”

She also chose to become a Lady Chant because the team “is almost just like a family”.

The Chants finished 7-9-2 last season and fell in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament in a 1-0 loss to Georgia State.

“I think you always want to be better than you were the year before; you always want to keep on improving,” Hogan said. “We had a very up-and-down year last year; we had a ton of injuries, in conference play especially, so it was a very different year for us.”

The Lady Chants have a chip on their shoulders after being a one-and-done in the conference tournament last season.

“Getting bounced in the first round of the conference tournament is always a bit of humble pie,” Hogan said. “It motivates you again to come back and be better the next year, so I think there’s definitely that motivation.”

The Coastal Carolina Athletic Department received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce on Sept. 8 to have fans at its fall sporting events. CCU Soccer Stadium will be allowed to have up to 150 fans.

“It’s great,” Sigurvinsdottir said. “I mean, just as long as we get some fans (at) the field. I know a lot of families are going to come out here and support us, so it’s just great that we’re able to have fans.”