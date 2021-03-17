CCU track star Jermaisha Arnold uses relationship with her father to fuel winning ways

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina track star Jermaisha Arnold has an infectious smile.

But don’t let that fool you – when she steps on the track, she wants to bury you.

Many see the product of Socastee High School’s outstanding performances on the track in just her first year as a Chanticleer, but what they don’t see is the special relationship she has with her father, Nicklous Arnold, that helps fuel her drive to cross the finish line before everyone else.

Nicklous is currently on the list for a new kidney, as he has suffered kidney failure and must go for dialysis three times per week.

“He’s taken care of me and most of my siblings now (three sisters and two brothers) … he still makes a way for all of us and still does dialysis and all that stuff,” Jermaisha said. “Whenever the virus hit, he would still take me to practice every day; he would make a way to take me to practice every day, and I didn’t miss (any) practice.

“Me and my dad are really, really close. I’m a daddy’s girl.”

While Jermaisha gets motivation from her father, Nicklous in turn gets motivation from his eldest daughter to go through a tough time in his life, including losing close to 100 pounds.

“If she’s overcome what she’s overcome, I can overcome anything," he said.

Nicklous said he makes a point to be involved in his children’s lives when it comes to what they want to accomplish in sports — as he didn’t receive the same support when he was growing up.

Jermaisha was mainly a basketball player through middle school and halfway through high school, but a friend of hers was running track so she decided she wanted to try it, too.

She didn’t really take it seriously her sophomore year, instead dialing in during her junior campaign.

“My junior year, that’s whenever I saw him going to states and he was really fast, so that’s whenever I wanted to be like him,” she said.

It turned out to be a great decision for Jermaisha, as she finished fifth in the 400 meters in the 5A state meet her junior year, and that summer, she finished second in the 800 meters at the AAU USATF circuit.

Socastee sprints and distance coach Vincent Peeples knew Jermaisha would be able to compete at a high level in college, but was pleasantly surprised that she was this successful this quickly.

Peeples said when he first met Jermaisha two years ago, she was far and away better than anyone else on the team.

“I pulled her to the side and asked her, ‘What did she want out of track and field?’” he said.

Jermaisha said she wanted to win, but also that she wanted a scholarship to run track. Peeples told her that if she worked hard, that could be a reality.

Unfortunately for Jermaisha, the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop her from achieving her goals.

This past indoor season at Coastal Carolina, Jermaisha, or “Mae Mae” as those close to her call her, was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Most Outstanding Freshman and Newcomer of the Year for winning the Sun Belt Conference title in the 400 meters at the conference meet with a time of 54.46.

The freshman was the only sprinter with a sub-55.00 time on the day and capped her indoor season off with her fourth win in the 400 meters.

She also ran the final leg of the 4x400-meter relay team that finished second overall at the conference championships with a time of 3:46.07, and finished the indoor season with the top time in the Sun Belt in the 400 meters at 54.01 and the fourth-best time in the 200 meters at 24.55.

“She’s the sweetest girl you could meet and she’s just so sweet and humble, but when she’s on the track, she’s just a killer,” Peeples said.

Peeples said he remembers watching the Sun Belt Championships televised by ESPN and that the commentators really took a liking to her. He recalls when she was running qualifiers, she ran the fastest time, but was still disappointed when she looked up at the times because she wanted to run even faster.

"She didn’t care that she had the fastest time out of the qualifiers," Peeples said. "She had a mark that she set for herself … I can’t instill that in a runner; that has to come from within.”

Jermaisha’s competitive edge is hereditary, as she gets it from her father.

“That’s her daddy, that’s her daddy through and through,” Coastal Carolina graduate assistant sprints coach Karl Goodman said.

Goodman can see how the two motivate each other, including how Nicklous has used his daughter's success to drive him to get in better shape over the last 12 to 18 months so he can be around for his family.

Goodman said that some of the messages Nicklous sends him brings a tear to his eye, and that he can see how tight-knit the Arnold family is.

With Jermaisha being the oldest of six siblings, she’s learned how to lead by example, and that has translated well to helping out her teammates get better every day.

Jermaisha is just a freshman, but by the way she leads and works at her craft every day, she certainly seems wise beyond her years.

“There’s always a standard set by the kids who work hard,” Goodman said. “It’s different, because you have kids who are super talented, but they don’t want to work hard, but she works the hardest, her and Melissa (Jefferson) work phenomenally hard, so the success that they’re having is not by chance.”

Sandy Fowler, Coastal Carolina director of track and field and cross country, hopes that with Jermaisha being a local success, it inspires others from the Grand Strand to want to be a Chant.

“This is a great place to recruit to," Fowler said. "We’re looking for student athletes of great character (and) high-caliber in regards to athletics that want to come to school, graduate (and) do those things for their future, and I feel like (this) young lady (has) been a major impact within that.”