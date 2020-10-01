CCU to create new college for behavioral and social sciences, education

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University plans to create a new college within the university, combining existing departments on campus that will include education and behavioral and social sciences, according to an announcement Wednesday by the university’s provost.

In an email to faculty members, Provost Daniel Ennis said he is “pleased to announce the pending formation of the Spadoni College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education (SCBSE) and a national search for a founding dean of this new college.”

“Currently the Spadoni College is quite small in number of students and in number of faculty,” Ennis told the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach. “By adding these other departments into it, it becomes comparable in size to the business school and the humanities college.”

Ennis said the new college, which will be established in the summer of 2021, will raise the profile of social and behavioral sciences.

“At Coastal, because of our history, we have sort of scattered the social and behavioral sciences between humanities and science colleges,” he said.

The new Spadoni College transition comes after Dr. Ed Jadallah, dean of the now-existing Spadoni College of Education, announced his 10-year term with CCU will come to an end after the academic year.

“The current dean stepping down means we need to do something about the leadership of education,” Ennis said. “When a dean does leave, it is a good time to take a bigger look at operational decisions.”

With the university experiencing mandatory furloughs and reduction in force due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ennis said the hiring of a new dean will replace an existing dean position. Ennis said in terms of additional staff, the new college will be established with existing staff. If the college finds a need for more staff, it will go through the same process of requesting additional staff like the other colleges do, he said.

“I don’t anticipate any new net increase in administration or staff because of this change,” Ennis said.

In making the changes, Ennis said he consulted with deans in departments that would be moved. He said a search committee to hire a new dean for the college should be formed within the next two weeks.

Departments from the Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts and the Gupta College of Science will be moved into the new college.

Undergraduate departments in the new college are anthropology and geography, early childhood education, elementary education, middle level education, physical education, psychology, political science, sociology and special education, according to Ennis’ email. Graduate programs include educational leadership, instructional technology, literacy, masters of arts in teaching and special education.