CCU set to play late-night showdown against Kansas on national TV

The good news: Coastal Carolina football announced Tuesday it will open up its season at Kansas on Sept. 12 on FOX Sports 1.

The bad news: The game will be at 10 p.m. ET.

Head coach Jamey Chadwell is excited for his team to get some national exposure, especially since it will be the only FBS game on TV after the 8 p.m. games finish around 11 p.m. or so.

“It’s an awesome deal,” he said. “Of course, on the east coast, they might all be asleep by 10. But anytime you can get on national television, it’s a positive. No matter who you’re playing, no matter what you’re doing, that’s a big deal.”

Chadwell hopes he and his team represent the Chants in a positive light to help with future opportunities.

“You can showcase your university, you can showcase, obviously, your football program,” he said. “You don’t know who’s watching, who grows up just like when the team won the national championship in baseball (in 2016). There’s some young people put there that saw that and they wanted to go to Coastal for the rest of their life. So it’s a positive there.”

The Chants and Jayhawks were originally scheduled to play each other at Brooks Stadium on Sept. 26, which would have made Kansas the first-ever Power 5 opponent to play in Conway. However, the Big 12 Conference shuffled around its schedule and announced Kansas would play Baylor on Sept. 26, forcing the Chants to move the game.

Luckily for both teams, the CCU-Eastern Michigan game scheduled for Sept. 12 was canceled after the Mid-American Conference announced it was postponing its fall season to the spring. The Jayhawks and the Chants then decided to play on that date in Lawrence, Kan.

The Chants won the first meeting between the teams last season, 12-7, in an upset win that gave Coastal Carolina its first-ever win over a Power 5 program. The teams will meet for a third time at Brooks Stadium next season on September 11, 2021.

Chants junior running back Shermari Jones is excited for a rematch with Kansas on such a big stage.

“It’s always been a dream of mine playing D1 football, especially at this type of level being on FOX (Sports 1),” he said. “10 that Saturday night is going to something special. Can’t wait.”

Jones knows there are only a finite amount of opportunities like this for the majority of college athletes, so he wants to savor it.

“I feel like the whole world’s watching,” he said. “I feel like we’re going to be well-prepared for it. You know, I just want to tell the guys, make sure you take full advantage of that. You don’t really get too many opportunities like this.”

After playing Kansas, the Chants will be back home Sept. 19 to take on former Big South foe Campbell. The time and TV network are still to be determined.