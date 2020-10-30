CCU QB Grayson McCall to start Saturday at Georgia State

CONWAY — There will be a welcome sight for Coastal Carolina football fans come Saturday.

Per Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports, the Chants redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall will start on Saturday when No. 20 CCU travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia State Saturday at noon on ESPNU. McCall missed last week's game against Georgia Southern with an upper body injury he suffered on Oct. 14 against Louisiana-Lafayette.

McCall led the Chants to a 4-0 overall record and a 2-0 Sun Belt record this season, the first time the Chants have done that since joining the Football Bow Subdivision in 2017. He also helped them achieve their first ranking in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Sports Amway Coaches polls.

The Chants are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference thanks to junior quarterback Fred Payton, who filled in last week and led the Chants to a 28-14 victory over Georgia Southern last Saturday with 252 yards through the air on 15-for-28 passing and three touchdowns against two picks.

With the victory, the Chants moved up to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in the coaches poll, five and three spots, respectively.