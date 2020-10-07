CCU prepares for tough test at Louisiana-Lafayette, weather permitting

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina football team is scheduled to play No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette in what is an early-season Sun Belt Conference showdown — but extreme weather could delay the game.

As of now the teams are on track to play at noon Saturday on ESPN2, even though Hurricane Delta is expected to hit Louisiana on Friday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were originally scheduled to play Appalachian State on Wednesday, but COVID-19 cases among the Mountaineers caused Lafayette to reschedule that game and move its game with the Chanticleers up a week.

“Right now there’s obviously a direct hit that looks like it’s happening up there,” Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “So I’m sure the Sun Belt is trying to figure out how to play it either, there’s a potential (for) next Wednesday up there and there’s a potential of (next) Saturday, that was the original date; I know that’s the dates they’re looking at. As you guys know, if you’re in the direct result of a hurricane, who knows if you’ll be able to get those games in or not.”

Chants senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher is willing to play the Ragin’ Cajuns under any possible circumstances.

“As of now. We’re preparing like we’re going to play them this Saturday,” he said. “I mean, to us it doesn’t really matter. We’ll play them on Wednesday at 3 a.m. in a Wendy’s parking lot. I mean, we don’t really care where we play, when we play, we just want to play these guys.”

For the fourth week in a row, the Chants received votes in the Amway Coaches Poll with 38 votes, and received votes in the AP Top 25 poll with 25 votes. However, redshirt senior wide receiver Sam Denmark is not letting that inflate his ego too much.

“It’s always nice to see those votes and get that recognition from outsiders,” he said. “But we don’t let that get our head big. We always knew what we could do and we always knew that if we continue to work hard, everything else will come.

The Chants have been led by redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who earned his first-ever Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors and his second nomination for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list on Monday for his performance in the Chants’ 52-23 win over Arkansas State on Saturday, a game in which he threw for a career-high 322 yards on 20-for-29 passing and four touchdowns, adding 44 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Denmark, who has six receptions for 78 yards on the season, has developed a good relationship with McCall on and off the field after having to scratch and claw to get where they are now.

“Last year was big for both of us; we both didn’t get much playing time so we both had a chip on our shoulder going into this year,” Denmark said. “And in the spring, that’s when we really built that chemistry because we were both jockeying for sports trying to create plays (and) let coaches know that we’re talented. After the spring and going into the summer, we were limited in seeing each other because of COVID, of course, but going into fall camp we felt that we had built a good chemistry up to that point, and we just kept it going.”

The Chants will play their toughest opponent so far this season in the 3-0 Ragin’ Cajuns, a team that stomped the Chants at Brooks Stadium 48-7 last season.

Lafayette is led by senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who averages 241 passing yards per game with a 57.8 completion percentage. Lewis has thrown four touchdowns and three picks in three games, one of those being a win over then-ranked Iowa State.

“Most complete team that we’ve seen up to this point; a very talented team,” Chadwell said. “But one that I know our team is excited about playing and (having) the opportunity to play. Looking forward to it to see how we stack up. They’re arguably the best team in this league, especially on the West side, and to see how we stack up against them will be a big challenge for us.”

According to Chadwell, the Chants have undergone COVID testing this week and should receive results tomorrow.