CCU pitcher Jacob Maton details his long road back from Tommy John surgery

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Jacob Maton had not pitched in a college game before this season.

After being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2018 (Round 39, 1,168 overall) out of high school, Maton opted to play baseball at Coastal Carolina instead of starting in the Mariners’ minor league system at a young age.

However, Maton’s freshman year did not go as planned.

A week into the 2019 season, before Maton had a chance to take the mound, he had Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2019 campaign.

"There’s so much stuff behind it now,” Maton said of his recovery process. “They give you a sheet and everything. You see your whole timeline of when you’re supposed to be ready for different parts of the recovery process. Basically from day one, you just kind of have your schedule of when you start PT (personal training) and then when you start throwing again, obviously. I mean, it’s long and everything, but at the end you feel better than you did when you started. So I guess there’s kind of a light at the end of the tunnel.”

That light at the end of the tunnel was delayed a bit because the following year, the week he was supposed to come back, the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s been the first year I’ve actually been able to throw because I wasn’t able to go to summer ball either because of COVID stuff,” Maton said.

Maton finally got his chance to pitch for the Chanticleers on opening day when the team took on Duke at Springs Brooks Stadium on Feb. 20.

“I don’t know, I can’t really explain it,” Maton said of his first time being able to toe the rubber as a Chant. “Having to watch for a couple years, it just kind of builds up the excitement of getting to throw in a college game, especially here. Finally getting to do it is just a lot more fun than I could’ve ever expected.”

In that contest, which ended up being a 12-4 loss for the then-No. 23 Chants to the then-No. 16 Blue Devils, Maton allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on six hits, four walks, and four strikeouts over 3.2 innings of work.

As of April 29, in eight starts this season, Maton has a 2-3 record with a 5.89 earned run average and has allowed 41 hits and 27 runs, 24 of them earned, 18 walks and has recorded 36 strikeouts in 36.2 innings on the mound.

Although Maton’s numbers are not where he wants them, head coach Gary Gilmore is proud of how far Maton has come to be able to pitch for his team.

“It’s just a testament to who Jacob Maton is,” Gilmore said. “He has an incredible work ethic. Honestly, he’s like dealing with a 10-year major league professional guy. He is incredibly detailed, responsible for all aspects of what he does as far as rehab and preparation and things like that. He’s a coach’s dream when it comes to all that.”

Maton, who is from Chatham, Ill., played for a travel team coached by Clyde Oliver, whom Gilmore knew, which ultimately helped him get recruited by Coastal Carolina.

Since coming to Conway, assistant coach and pitching coach Drew Thomas has also been impressed with Maton’s work ethic, echoing Gilmore’s praises of him.

“Nothing that you wouldn’t know if you know the kid, to be honest,” Thomas said when asked what it said about Maton’s perseverance to come back from his injury. “The kid’s makeup (is) off the charts. Great family tree.”

Speaking of his family tree, Maton has a good one as far as baseball is concerned.

Maton has three older brothers, and two of them currently play in Major League Baseball.

His oldest brother, Phil Maton, pitches for the Cleveland Indians, and his other brother in the majors, shortstop Nick Maton, was just recently called up from the Philadelphia Phillies' alternate training site to play in the majors.

Jacob said that Phil helped him through the rehab process, as he is also a pitcher and has been around a lot of players who have had to deal with those types of injuries.

Jacob also said that he has gotten inspiration from Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and other “generic guys” that everyone knows, but he gets the most inspiration for his game from Phil.

“Having my older brother and everything, I’ve always just tried to model my game after him the most, honestly,” Jacob said.

Jacob is his own biggest critic, and doesn’t like to be told he’s doing a good job when he thinks he isn’t.

That mentality has taken him far in his baseball career, as he is always hungry to learn more and try to perfect his craft.

“I always see room for improvement on everything,” he said. “No one’s perfect. You can always be better.”