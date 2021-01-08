CCU panel points to 'insurrection' and 'misinformation' as keys to U.S. Capitol violence

CONWAY — On Thursday evening, the Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts at Coastal Carolina University hosted a faculty panel to discuss and analyze the violent events that took place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The panel was moderated by the college’s dean, Claudia Bornholdt, and included assistant professor of politics Drew Kurloswki, professor of intelligence and national security studies Joseph Fitsanakis, professor of history John Navin, senior lecturer of history Matthew McDonough, assistant professor of communication, media and culture Wendy Weinhold and associate provost and professor of politics Holley Tankersley.

Throughout the conversation, words such as “insurrection” and “misinformation” were used to describe the attack and what led to it.

Fitsanakis called the events of the night “a second American Revolution,” indicating the attack was only the beginning of the long road ahead that will determine whether the country will unite or further divide.

An overarching theme of the conversation was a genuine concern for American democracy. This concern was expressed through discussing the role President Trump had in inciting and encouraging the violence, as well as the amplification of the continually debunked claim that the election was fraudulent.

“This is an unprecedented assault on democracy from within,” McDonough said.

He continued to explain how the attack was not exercised by an outside force, but by the American people themselves, and fueled by rampant misinformation about the election.

All of the panelists agreed that President Trump’s rhetoric leading up to the attack and his failure to condemn the violence during is one of the main reasons it got as bad as it did, and Navin doubts the violence and division in the country will go away once Trump is out of office.

“We can blame and hold Trump accountable, but Trump did not elect himself,” Navin said. “The divide still exists in the country, and getting rid of Trump cannot heal this country.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Because of her expertise in public policy, Tankersley talked in depth about how the attacks were in direct correlation with a lack of civic education and a failure on elected officials to communicate policy effectively.

“A lot of what happened yesterday is rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of the Constitution,” Tankersley said.

Weinhold explained how social media is a large problem when it comes to attacks such as these. The attacks of the day, many panelists agreed, were preplanned and likely done so on right wing social media apps such as Parler and Gab, and panelists discussed how merchandise for the attack was seen being worn by several in attendance.

The panelists discussed how Trump’s language did nothing but fan the fires, and Weinhold defended the disabling of Trump’s Twitter by calling him and his rhetoric dangerous.

“What happened was not activism or protest,” Weinhold said. “They were pirates interested in destroying things.”

Among the dreary conversations on whether the attacks were an attempted coup or not, Kurloswki pointed out how the attacks showcased a dedication to the democratic processes by Congress.

“Maybe the bright spot of this is the resiliency of our institutions to allow the count to continue,” Kurloswki said.

When asked where the American people go from here, many panelists discussed topics such as a second impeachment and the enactment of the 25th Amendment. None of the panelists thought either of these were viable options, but agreed that the next two weeks before president-elect Biden is inaugurated will be crucial and possibly scary.

Kurloswki ended the conversation by saying young people have likely become desensitized to the “craziness of the last two decades,” but reminded the panel that this divisiveness is not normal.

“This is dramatically out of the ordinary,” he said.