CCU OL Steven Bedosky looks for redemption after season-ending leg injury last year

CONWAY — For Coastal Carolina’s Steven Bedosky, this football season is a chance to make up for lost time.

The redshirt senior offensive lineman suffered a leg injury on the penultimate play against Kansas last year, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season after playing just two games.

“We were just running an outside zone and my leg got twisted up in a pile,” Bedosky said. “My foot split, so I partially tore pretty much every ligament in there and kind of dislocated it. So after that I was booted, I had to ride a scooter for eight weeks (and) put no pressure on it, and at that point it was pretty much the end of my season.”

However, Bedosky was not alone with his injury; redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly also suffered a season-ending injury against Kansas, his being a torn ACL.

“Silas Kelly, actually one of my best friends and my roommate, we spent that time just working our butts off trying to get as best we could, stronger, faster, the parts that we could, and just kind of bring that into this season,” Bedosky said. “You know, at the time, it was sad because I worked all (that) offseason to play for those guys, those seniors, and had that opportunity kind of taken away from me. But, you know, (I’m) going into this season with a chip on my shoulder (and I’m) ready to play.”

It took a while for Bedosky to get back into shape, but it ultimately made him stronger.

“Lower body-wise, it was (difficult),” he said. “(My) upper body actually got stronger just because that’s the only thing I could work. Me and Silas, we actually called it the ‘I-Block’, the injury block, and we used to work with one of our old strength coaches, B.G., every day during practice, just go in the weight room and just pump iron and get as strong as we could.

“And then coming back, once I was able to use my legs again, just kind of working that back into it took some time, but now I’m stronger than I’ve ever been.”

Bedosky played 77 snaps and totaled seven knockdown blocks against Eastern Michigan in the season opener last year, and against Kansas, he played 65 snaps and recorded four knockdown blocks. Bedosky did not allow a sack in those two games.

On the academic side, Bedosky graduated in August 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and management and is currently working toward his Master’s in Business Administration, which he is on pace to get in December. He will then go for a Master’s in Information Technology.

Bedosky also made the Dean’s List with a 3.5+ GPA in the fall of 2019 and in the spring of 2020, while also being named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District first team in 2018.

“I figured while I’m here, I was fortunate enough to get a scholarship so I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity and just prepare myself for any kind of aspect that happens in life, be it if I go to the league (NFL) or if I go in the workforce after,” he said.

Bedosky has a lot of options once he finishes school.

“I’m still kind of unknown now because I do have that medical redshirt year that I’m going to take,” he said. “But one of the things I’ve thought about is I have a few connections in the pharmaceutical aspect of the business world, and I’m actually taking some healthcare classes now so I can have some kind of background in it. And so as of right now that’s probably my No. 1; one of my family friends is tied up in that world and he says right out of college he can probably pick me up.”

Bedosky’s family also has a franchising business that he could potentially dabble in as well.

“So, as of now, my mom was the first one to start it, so she owns a handful of women’s clothing boutique, some kind of like, work-out things that they do, and then they’re looking to expand further into that,” he said. “And so then that was kind of taken over by my family’s umbrella corporation, which they run as a family.”