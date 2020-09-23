CCU OL Antwine Loper proud his team hasn't allowed a sack so far this year

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall has had a tremendous start to the 2020 season.

In two games for the Chants, which were both wins, he is 22-of-34 passing for 406 yards with five passing touchdowns, adding two more on the ground.

The Chants’ backfield has also seen success, with senior running back CJ Marable rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

But how has the offense been able to sustain success so far?

Three words: the offensive line.

The Chants’ men up front has not given up a sack in the first two games of the season, a statistic that redshirt junior offensive lineman Antwine Loper is extremely happy with.

“We take a lot of pride in that because we work really hard to make sure our quarterback doesn’t get hit,” Loper said. “It’s one of our No. 1 goals to make sure our quarterback’s safe, our running back’s safe, and as a team, we can progress as an offense. So that definitely is probably one of our proudest things right now, and we just got to keep working and make sure that they don’t get out quarterback.”

Getting a win at home on ESPN against Campbell Friday night was especially important to Loper, who is a product of Carolina Forest High School.

“It’s a great honor being from this area and being able to play for Coastal Carolina because you feel really embraced by the community,” he said. “People all around recognize you; I had a guy ask me earlier this week, ‘Hey, you’re that kid from Carolina Forest’. It’s embracing when you come from this community and you’re out here playing for your team and you’ve got guys supporting you no matter where they’re from; guys supporting you from this hometown area from different high schools, so it’s definitely an amazing thing in this type of environment.”

Loper especially loves the support he gets from his family at home games.

“You get to Coastal knowing that I live so close and (am) able to have my family (show) support for me,” he said. “I mean, I love being at games and being able to look up and see my mom and stepdad right there and my mom’s screaming (my name) from the sideline. So it definitely means a lot to me being from this area and being able to play for Coastal.”