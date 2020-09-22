CCU now knows who its presidential candidate is; public will have to wait

CONWAY — Continuing with their internal protocol to keep the identity of potential presidential candidates private, Coastal Carolina University's Board of Trustees announced Tuesday it had selected one finalist — but does not plan to announce who the person is until October.

The BOT voted unanimously during a special meeting to enter into contract negotiations with the finalist.

A spokesperson for the university said a new president would be named no later than next month's board of trustees meeting, which is slated for Oct. 22-23, according to the university's website.

An additional special meeting between Tuesday and the next BOT meeting is a possibility, the spokesperson said.

The university announced the special called meeting Monday, which included an agenda item regarding personnel matters related to the presidential search under executive session.

The nearly 2-year-long search began at the end of 2018 after current president Dr. David DeCenzo announced plans to retire in June 2021.

The university’s timeline for its presidential search states the announcement naming a new president would be made in October.

Recruitment of candidates ended in January, the timeline states.