CCU LB Silas Kelly wins Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week in second game back from injury

In college football, you only have a finite amount of opportunities to prove yourself.

For Coastal Carolina’s Silas Kelly, just having these moments is something he didn't know he'd have just a few short months ago.

The senior tore his ACL and meniscus two games into his junior season, leaving CCU's 12-7 win over Kansas early in 2019 due to the injury.

It was a long road to recovery for Kelly to get to this point, whose rehab took about three to four months. He had season-ending surgery on Sept. 25, 2019, just 18 days after his injury against Kansas. Kelly was able to walk again without crutches a month after the injury and was able to run out of the pool in December.

Not being able to be on the field with his team last season was tough for Kelly.

“For so long throughout rehab, I left like I was not myself,” said Kelly, beaming after winning the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honor for his Sept. 21 performance against Campbell.

“I missed basically the whole season. I was involved with the guys every way I could.”

In February, Kelly had a second surgery to “clean things up”. However, Kelly faced further complications with his rehab due to COVID-19.

“After spring break, from the beginning of March to June or July, I wasn’t able to see my trainer or physical therapist,” he said. “It was hard to do my own rehab. But obviously I’m doing pretty well, so it worked. I got a bunch of weights from my roommate’s dad and worked out in the living room and backyard. I was doing anything I could to work on it.”

The redshirt senior linebacker led the Chants’ defense against the Camels with eight tackles, five solo and two for loss, and two sacks. It was the first time Kelly has been nominated for the award.

However, Kelly credits his teammates more than himself for the accolade.

“It’s obviously a huge honor,” he said. “But I kind of attributed it more to our team. You’ve got guys like Tarron (Jackson) and C.J. (Brewer) and Jeff (Gunter) up there on the defensive line that attract a lot of attention from offenses. You’ve got a guy like Tarron that’s on the opposite side of me and teams are going to slide towards him and try to protect towards him so it kind of opens things up for me and that can put in the places to make plays and give me a lot of opportunities during the game and I was fortunate enough to take advantage of them.

“So I can kind of attribute it to just being dangerous from a lot of different areas and I was able to make the plays that were presented to me.”

Kelly’s roommate, redshirt senior offensive lineman Steven Bedosky, coincidentally also suffered a season-ending injury against Kansas last season on the second-to-last play of the game — his also a leg injury.

Bedosky and the rest of the team were ecstatic when they heard that Kelly was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after all Kelly has been through.

“We were super excited,” Bedosky said. “He’s been working his tail off ever since the Kansas game (last year). Me and him, we’ve been working out together. We used to work out with an old strength coach that now is the head strength coach at Charleston Southern every day during practice and on the weekends. We used to call it 'I-Block'(Injury Block), and ever since then we’ve made it our mission to get back and come in full swing, and for him to get the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week and have the stats he does now, I’m just so excited for him and I know he’s excited for himself.”

Bedosky thinks this award can really jump-start Kelly’s 2020 campaign and have him playing as well, if not better than, as he was his sophomore season.

“He’s doing everything he can to play at that level and I think it’s good for him now that he knows he’s come back, he’s ready to play and he can still play at the level prior to it (his injury), maybe even better,” Bedosky said.

Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell is pleased with how Kelly has played so far this season, citing that he was a little anxious in the offseason about Kelly returning to play after such a significant setback.

“I’m encouraged,” Chadwell said. “I was nervous during the preseason because coming off the knee injury, he just didn’t look as sharp... not as ready to go and contribute at a high level. I was nervous about it, to be honest with you, because coming off an injury, it’s not the physical part of it but the mental part; 'Is he going to be able to throw his body around like you have to to play linebacker?' And he’s exceeded expectations.”

Chadwell’s concerns were answered when Kelly had eight tackles, two for loss, and a sack in the season opener at Kansas, followed by an award-winning week against Campbell.

“I thought he had a solid game at Kansas (and) obviously played really well this past week,” Chadwell said. “His confidence in himself has never wavered, but just his confidence in his knee and some of those (other things) has gotten better and better, and the more you play, the more confident you get. And so (it’s) great to have him back obviously on the field, but really just as a teammate and the way he does things, and so it’s been awesome to see him rebound and recover this year.”