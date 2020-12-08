CCU jumps to No. 13 in College Football Playoff Poll

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina continues to ascend.

The Coastal Carolina football team (10-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) jumped from No. 18 to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff Poll Tuesday night, its highest ranking yet in the poll.

It is the third week in a row and just the third time ever the Chants have been ranked in the CFP poll.

The ranking comes three days after the Chants upset then-No. 13 BYU, 22-17, at Brooks Stadium on Saturday when freshman safety Mateo Supido stopped BYU wide receiver Dax Milne at the 1-yard-line as time expired.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The Chants broke their own school and Sun Belt record by coming in at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday, beating their ranking of No. 14 in both the AP poll and the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports last week.

The Chants came in at No. 13 in the coaches poll this week.

This is the eighth week in a row and the eighth time ever the Chants have been ranked in an FBS poll since joining the classification back in 2017.

The Chants have won 10 games in a season for the first time since joining the FBS and also have a program-best 7-0 start in the Sun Belt.

The Chants will look to go 8-0 in Sun Belt play when they travel to Troy on Saturday to take on the Trojans at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.