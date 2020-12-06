CCU jumps to No. 11 in AP poll, No. 13 in coaches poll after downing BYU

CONWAY — Winning big games has its perks.

The Coastal Carolina football team came in at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 13 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports Sunday, breaking the Sun Belt record the Chants set just last week of being ranked No. 14 in both polls.

"(It's an) amazing accomplishment for our players," Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said.

This is the eighth week in a row and the eighth time ever the Chants have been ranked in either poll.

The ranking comes a day after the Chants upset then-No. 8 BYU, 22-17, at Brooks Stadium with College GameDay in town.

The game came down to the final play, with CCU safety Mateo Sudipo stopping Cougars wide receiver Dax Milne at the 1-yard-line as time expired to seal the victory.

The Chants currently sit at No. 18 in the College Football Playoff Poll, with a new poll scheduled to come out Tuesday night.

With the loss, BYU dropped from No. 8 to No. 14 in the AP poll and from No. 8 to No. 16 in the coaches poll.

Sports Illustrated deemed the Chanticleers the 10th best team in the nation.

“The Chanticleers served up what was, maybe to this point, the most exciting college football game of the season. In a game scheduled three days out, Saturday’s only top-25 matchup lived up to the hype. The game was chippy. It was fun. And it came down to the bitter end,” wrote SI reporter Ross Dellenger in the latest SI rankings. “Give the Chants their due.”

But thousands of Chanticleer fans already knew that.

This underdog team from Conway continues to break other historic milestones for Coastal Carolina University and the Sun Belt Conference. Starting the season at 10-0 — and beating some pretty impressive teams along the way — the Chants broke Appalachian State’s Sun Belt record of a 7-0 start, set last season.

This is the first time the Chants have ever won 10 games in a single season since joining the FBS and Sun Belt in 2017.

Coastal Carolina has already locked up a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game by winning the Sun Belt East Division and will play No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette at Brooks Stadium at noon on either ESPN or ESPN2 on Dec. 19.

However, the Chants have one more game before that contest, a trip to Troy to take on the Trojans at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ Saturday. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Nov. 14, but had to be rescheduled due to Troy having too many COVID-19 cases and injuries in a specific position group.

While the Chanticleers making the College Football Playoff is likely a long shot, the Chants garnered plenty of attention in the sports world over the weekend. It’s guaranteed the team makes a bowl game, but many are hoping CCU gets the chance to prove itself on a massive stage in a New Year’s Six bowl.

On Saturday night, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl tweeted at the Coastal Carolina Football team. ESPN’s final score tweet got over 1,000 shares. Google News sent out an alert. South Carolina politicians from Gov. Henry McMaster to Sen. Lindsey Graham and local leaders tweeted about the win, too.

Coastal has always had the favor of Conway and Myrtle Beach. Now it has the country’s attention as the successes continue to roll in.