CCU, HGTC prepare for academic year in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way college students and professors in higher education in Horry and Georgetown counties will maneuver through the upcoming academic year with more online learning and social distancing when they return to campus.
Coastal Carolina University is rolling out its Comeback Plan daily in new video updates detailing changes around campus, from flexibility in course scheduling to reminding students of the importance of wearing masks to having high-trafficked areas cleaned more regularly.
The videos are a countdown to the start of the semester Aug. 19. The university announced it will start with online instruction and is delaying in-person instruction to Sept. 8.
New resident students may move onto campus Aug. 12-14, the university previously announced. Returning students will be able to move in Aug. 15-16. A second move-in option will be Sept. 3-4, depending on resident demand. The students who chose the September move-in date will receive a two-week housing and dining credit.
Neighboring school Horry-Georgetown Technical College plans to begin classes Aug. 24 and is offering free admission applications.
The college has modified courses to reduce the number of students in classes and labs to practice social distancing, said HGTC spokesperson Nicole Hyman. The college’s schedule for the fall is finalized, and the school plans to offer courses in person, hybrid, online and synchronous.
In some programs, students will be required to complete a daily COVID-19 checklist with mandatory temperature checks. This will apply to areas like the culinary department.
In the last two weeks, both CCU and HGTC have made announcements that will further its programs in the future.
An anonymous donor announced he plans to donate $95 million to Coastal Carolina University for academic and sports programs.
Last week, HGTC announced its partnership with Lander University that will help students easily transfer credits to Lander. The college has also recently partnered with the University of South Carolina to establish a teacher education transfer agreement. The plan will allow students with a two-year degree from HGTC to transfer into USC to earn a bachelor’s degree in education, the college said.