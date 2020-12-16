CCU head football coach Jamey Chadwell signs extension through 2027

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell will be sticking around for a while longer.

Coastal Carolina Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that Chadwell has agreed to extend his contract through the 2027 season.

Chadwell was signed with the school through June 2023 until today.

According to Coastal Carolina Athletics, Chadwell’s potential annual contract value, including all incentives met, places him atop the Sun Belt Conference and among the upper echelon of the FBS. The deal also features a comprehensive commitment to the total football program including investment into assistant coaches and support staff, more robust incentive structure, and strategic investment toward key infrastructure and facility needs, specifically supported through private financial support.

The extension comes after Chadwell has led the Chants to their first-ever undefeated regular season and the best start in Sun Belt history at 11-0.

"I'm beyond joyed and my family and I (and) our coaching staff (are, too) with commitment from (CCU president) Dr. (David) DeCenzo, (former head football) Coach (Joe) Moglia, Matt Hogue our AD and our incoming president Dr. (Michael) Benson," Chadwell said. "The vision they've had for this program when they started in 2016 to transition to FBS, they had vision, they laid it out, and I'm thankful and honored to continue to be a part of this build.

"It's a special place with special people, and my family and I and coaching staff are looking forward to being here for a long time and continuing what we've built with that we have and the players."

Chadwell, who was recently named the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year and selected to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watch list earlier this season, has the Chants at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, a school and Sun Belt record. The Chants are also No. 12 in both the College Football Playoff and coaches polls, a school and Sun Belt record for both of those polls as well.

"I am pleased that the University and coach Chadwell have reached an agreement that will keep him at CCU,” DeCenzo said. “I appreciate his contributions not only to CCU football but to the University, as well. I couldn’t be more proud than to have Jamey lead our football team for the next seven years and to watch how far he will take our program.”

Chadwell currently has the Chants in position to win a Sun Belt Championship and potentially go to a New Year's Six bowl with a date with No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette in the conference championship game on Saturday at Brooks Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.