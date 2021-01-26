CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell's bond with coaching staff, players fueled historic run

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has won numerous awards for what he did with the Chants this season, but what you don't see are the bonds Chadwell has formed over the years that led to the historic season.

Chadwell has an unbreakable connection with his coaching staff, and that helped fuel the Chants' magical run when the going got tough.

For co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Willy Korn, Chadwell's impact on his life goes beyond the gridiron.

“There’s been two people that have hired me for jobs my entire life – the company Jersey Mike’s in Greer, South Carolina, where I was making subs before I started coaching, and the other person that’s given me an opportunity and hired me has been Jamey Chadwell,” Korn said. “So, to me, I mean he’s made a profound, huge impact on my life, I mean really, completely changed my life.”

Korn started his college career playing quarterback at Clemson, but then decided to transfer to North Greenville University where Chadwell was coaching.

Korn was beginning to lose the joy he used to get playing football with the Tigers, so he decided to play in Tigerville, S.C. instead.

"That was reignited at North Greenville," Korn said. "My love and just my passion for the game of football.”

Speaking of love, North Greenville is where Korn met his wife, who played on the volleyball team at the time, and they now have a daughter who is four weeks old.

Korn is grateful that Chadwell invited him to come play for the Crusaders, because if not, he never would have met his wife or developed a passion for coaching.

“And now I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else just because I love it so much," Korn said. "So for me personally, you’d be hard-pressed to find somebody outside of my dad, my brothers (and) my wife that have done more for me personally.”

After serving as Chadwell’s wide receivers coach at Charleston Southern from 2013 to 2016, Korn followed Chadwell to Coastal Carolina in 2017, where Chadwell was supposed to be the offensive coordinator at first but served as the interim head coach that season after then-head coach Joe Moglia took a medical leave of absence.

Moglia returned as head coach for the 2018 season, then handed over the keys to Chadwell in 2019 and the rest is history.

Coastal Carolina defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, who also coached under Chadwell at Charleston Southern, has a good relationship that he’s developed with Chadwell over the years, which makes coaching a lot smoother for him.

“We’ve got a really close relationship, so I feel like we can talk openly,” Staggs said. “So it’s kind of different than most. It’s not as 4th-and-1, if you will, with our relationship; I think we can share and give our opinions with each other and not feel like you’re on pins and needles.”

Staggs admires Chadwell’s ability to balance discipline with motivation when it comes to his players and coaches.

“He’s got an innate ability to connect and get a beat for the team,” Staggs said. “I think he does a good job with communicating with the assistant coaches and doesn’t feel like he’s got to do it all himself; you can do it as a unit. But the thing he does is he’s able to create a culture that the guys are disciplined, they’re a brotherhood. He builds that part of it, and then I think you see the results come out on the field because when you have young men that really, truly believe in something in their heart, they fight a little harder, they work a little harder.”

From College GameDay coming to town for the BYU game to the school making its first bowl game, Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue is happy with the exposure the university has gotten because of what the school did on the gridiron and that it could provide an outlet for people during arguably the most difficult year in recent history.

“It’s meant an historic year,” Hogue said. “It’s meant a shot in the arm really for everyone during a difficult time that we’ve all had to navigate in this pandemic to have a bright spot that now only kind of helped rally our community and bring some excitement to our campus, but to do it in a way that brought national profile and attention to our university. So, it’s been immeasurable, really.”

Hogue also appreciates the culture Chadwell has built in the Chants’ program.

“I think Jamey’s just a very genuine individual,” Hogue said. “And that’s really a key factor. I think he’s got tremendous credibility with his players, he’s got tremendous credibility with our institution … I think he’s just very genuine and very open about how he feels in leading his team, and I think our young people gravitate to that.”

The Tennessee native took the Chants to new heights this year, leading them to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season.

Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish in 2020 was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top-20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).

Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, 37-34, in overtime.

Chadwell had the Chants climb as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

Chadwell hopes what the football team accomplished brought joy to those associated with the university and that it attracted future students to want to be Chants.

“I hope because of COVID and all the not knowing if you’re going to play (and) not knowing how the school year was going to go, I hope we brought some hope to our students and our alumni,” he said. “I hope we were able to bring some positive attention to our university for some future students; that they can get a great academic experience here and hopefully a whole total student experience with us playing at a high level.”

Chadwell was named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year, the Football Writers Association of America Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

He was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year, and was a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, which ultimately ended up going to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

But of all of these awards, which one means the most to Chadwell?

“You know what, I haven’t really given thought to that,” Chadwell said. “I think probably, if I had to say, probably the Eddie Robinson just for who he was, what he stood for and how great of a coach he was for such a long time and the impact that he made on his players and the community he was a part of.”

Robinson, who passed away in 2007, won 70.7 percent of his games during his career. Robinson’s teams won or tied for 17 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships after joining the league in 1959. Grambling State won nine Black College Football Championships during his career, all of which he spent with the Tigers.

Chadwell also said he was proud of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 Conference Coach of the Year Award and the AP Coach of the Year Award.

Chadwell also won the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award, an honor that is near and dear to Chadwell’s heart.

“FCA and my relationship with Jesus is important to me,” he said. “For them to recognize that we’re trying to run a program like that, that’s important, too.”

Chadwell intends to be around the Chants’ program for quite some time now, signing a 7-year contract extension in December.

“Just the commitment that we made here and they made, that’s exciting to be a part of something there that you can see the value that your staff and your team bring to the university, and they want you to continue to build that in a positive direction,” Chadwell said. “I’m very humbled to do that and very excited about it.”