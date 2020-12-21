CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell named FWAA Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist

CONWAY — The recognition keeps rolling in for Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Chadwell was named one of nine finalists for the Football Writers Association of America Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award on Monday afternoon.

Chadwell, who was twice a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year (2013 and 2015) while at Charleston Southern, is a first-time finalist for the FBS national award and the first finalist from CCU.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year earlier today, which was his first Sun Belt honor and his fourth conference coach of the year honor overall, according to Coastal Carolina Athletics.

Chadwell was also recently named the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year and selected to the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year watch list earlier this season.

Chadwell led the Chants to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. The Chants’ 11-0 regular season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017 as part of the team’s first undefeated regular season finish in program history.

Four of those 11 wins were in top 50 and two of them were in the top 20 (Louisiana-Lafayette and BYU).

Chadwell also has the Chants ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, and has them at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records in those respective polls.

The Chants are ranked for the 10th straight week and the 10th time ever in an FBS poll.

Last Wednesday, Chadwell signed a contract extension to stay with the Chanticleers through 2027.

The Chants will play old Big South rival Liberty (9-1) in the former's first-ever bowl game in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.