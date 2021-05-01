CCU guard DeVante' Jones transferring to Michigan as a graduate transfer

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina guard DeVante’ Jones announced May 1 that he will be transferring to Michigan as a graduate transfer.

His announcement came after he entered the NCAA transfer portal for a second time on April 20.

He originally entered the transfer portal on April 16, but withdrew his name just hours later.

Jones said his main reason for transferring was because assistant coach Patrice Days left the Chants program after being hired as an assistant coach at East Tennessee State, and Days was ultimately the reason why Jones decided to come to Conway.

Jones also declared for the NBA Draft on April 6, but did not hire an agent and will return to college if things do not work out for him at the professional level.

The 6-foot-1 guard chose Michigan from his final four options that also included Memphis, Texas and Texas Tech.

Jones was also in contact with Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Seton Hall, Georgia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Missouri after entering the portal.

Jones will join a Wolverines squad that won the Big Ten Conference regular season last year and made the Elite Eight as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament before falling to UCLA.

Jones was a highly-coveted transfer, as he ranked third in the nation in steals per game with 2.81 per contest and was fourth in the country with 73 total steals in the 2020-2021 season.

Jones was also second in the Sun Belt and 32nd in the country in points per game, averaging 19.3 per contest.

For his efforts, Jones was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year, an All-Sun Belt First Team honoree, a Lou Henson Award finalist (presented to the top mid-major player in Division I), a Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year Award finalist, and was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District Team in District 23, where he was a first-team honoree.

Jones is also just the 24th player in CCU basketball history to reach 1,000 career points, and he did so in just three years with the team.