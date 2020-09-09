CCU graduate transfer LB Kendricks Gladney Jr. brings experience, versatility to Chants' D

New team, same game.

Coastal Carolina graduate transfer linebacker Kendricks Gladney Jr. now calls Conway home after playing for Middle Tennessee State for his junior and senior seasons. He is playing linebacker for the Chants after playing safety for the Blue Raiders.

“Basically, when I redshirted from injury, they already had signed two safeties at the time, so I didn’t have an option to come back,” Gladney said.

In four games last year for MTSU, Gladney recorded eight tackles, six of them solo and one of them for loss. He also had a pass break-up.

When Gladney entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a few Sun Belt teams, including CCU, began recruiting him, but Power 5 schools Texas Tech and Syracuse were also heavily interested.

Ultimately, Gladney decided to become a Chant.

“It was an easy decision,” he said. “I FaceTime’d the coaches about two to three times and I knew instantly. (There was) so much they told me about what they wanted to build here, the transition they headed into with this program on the up. Man, it was a no-brainer.”

Gladney said the coaches had a heavy influence on him coming to Conway.

“These coaches are great coaches here,” he said. “They care about the type of person you are, not just on the field. So it’s not just about the production; they care about your well-being, especially with what’s going on right now in the pandemic and stuff. Like, ‘Are you OK? How’s your health? How’s your family?’ It’s not just about football, so I mean, once I talked to those guys, I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

Gladney transferred schools after the pandemic began which ended up being a unique experience — to say the least.

“I would say it was a bit difficult, but it was exciting,” he said. “I would say it was a bit difficult because the transition (of) just not being able to go on (campus) visits and things like that, and now your coaches are having to FaceTime you and text you a lot. You know, (that) face-to-face contact is really what helps build relationships, so I mean, just talking over the phone would be a little more challenging, but you get those coaches who are calling you day in, day out saying, ‘Whatcha doing? Whatcha up to? What’s going on? What’s next?’”

Gladney said it’s also been a challenge to train with the pandemic going on.

“And also with the pandemic, not being able to train as usual as you could, like, no weight rooms (are) really open and stuff,” he said. “So, you know, just the coaches checking, man, ‘You working out? You staying in shape?’ So, it was challenging but I mean, it’s different; you got adjust to it, so that’s what I did.”

Gladney is listed as a linebacker, but he is happy to play other positions based on his prior experience.

“I just play whatever role they put me in, to be honest,” he said. “With my athletic ability, I pretty much can play anything on the field (after) transitioning from cornerback in high school to playing slot and safety and linebacker, (and) sometimes rushing the edge, so I mean, I plan on just being used wherever the coaches feel best I need be.”

The Chants open up their season with a rematch against Kansas on Sept. 12 in Lawrence on FOX Sports 1. Gladney has played against bigger schools before, so this is nothing new to him.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I was fortunate and blessed (when) I played against Michigan last year, and I played against Georgia my junior year and some (other) SEC schools, so I know what this atmosphere brings and what it would when my teammates get to see it, the adrenaline we would have. So it’s going to be exciting, man. We worked so hard in the summer for these moments that (are) coming up.”

Gladney wants to take full advantage of another opportunity like this and won’t let pregame jitters get the best of him.

“I mean, this is what we live to do, like, it’s football at the end of the day,” he said. “When you go out there, it’s 100 yards. It’s the same field from Boys and Girls Club, so nothing changes, man. It’s exciting; you get to play ball in front of your family and your loved ones.”

Gladney already has a business degree from MTSU that he thinks will go a long way in helping him develop a career when he’s done playing football.

“I still always plan on thinking of doing something professionally (especially after) talking to my dad a lot (about it),” he said. “Man it’s just, football doesn’t last forever. As you guys know, I got my degree. I have a love for this game, but I also learned a lot in business management and things like that. We’re going to start looking at things like opening gyms and training and stuff like that in regards of not just playing football, but just using the tools that you got out of football, like these type of people you meet and these players. You just gain so much knowledge and (can) put that all in one.”

Gladney is also pursuing a second degree in graphic design while at CCU.

“I chose graphic design because I have a God-given talent in just being an artist and drawing,” he said. “I never really took a class on anything on it, so I had a long talk with my dad and, man, I just want to touch up and actually look at where these classes will take me in that profession. So I mean, it’s exciting to actually do something I really have a passion (for) and I love to do, which is graphic design.”

Gladney is learning entirely new skill sets in his graphic design classes.

“I’m not just drawing,” he said. “I’m actually learning how to do it on the computer as well, like with Photoshop and things like that, so, man, it’s fun having those classes.”