CCU goalkeeper Tor Saunders drafted by the MLS's Nashville SC

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina men’s soccer goalkeeper Tor Saunders was drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Nashville SC in January.

Saunders became the 13th player in Coastal Carolina men’s soccer history to be drafted in the MLS SuperDraft and the first since Frantzdy Pierrot’s second-round pick by the Colorado Rapids FC in the 2017 SuperDraft.

“For me, obviously, growing up it was always a dream to try and get to the professional level,” Saunders said. “A draft is a big thing in American sports. It’s just a step for me to try to achieve my dreams. Definitely so happy to be drafted … such an incredible experience for me, my family and everything.”

Saunders recalled the moment he found out he was going to Nashville.

“Something I can’t really describe all too much,” he said. “It was a surreal moment. When it happened I kind of looked back and it made me think of everything that had happened to take me to where I was, and that was a pretty cool thing to do.”

Before coming to Coastal, Saunders played at the University of Akron for four years.

“In the soccer world, it’s kind of a powerhouse I would say,” Saunders said. “I had some great experiences there; a lot of great teammates. Had a couple of heartbreaking losses in the national championship and the Final Four, but it’s definitely a part of my journey that I’ll look back on fondly because I had some great memories and great teammates and good experiences along the way there.”

Saunders then decided to transfer to Coastal Carolina for his final season in college, where he also found success.

“Coastal was a big stepping stone that I needed for me,” he said. “I kind of hit a lull in my time at Akron; being there four years, it kind of felt like I was stuck there. I thought it was time for change, so coming to CCU was a fresh start for me. I didn’t know anybody when I was coming in, but needed an opportunity to prove myself again, and it definitely, definitely was very beneficial for me because it gave me a platform to perform and put my name out there as we were one of the only 18 teams to play in the country last year.”

The Chants finished the season as Sun Belt champions, were ranked No. 5 nationally and will play in the NCAA Tournament this spring, which Saunders will play in before heading to Nashville.

Saunders received the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor on two occasions while also receiving both the College Soccer News and TopDrawer Soccer National Teams of the Week award.

Following the fall season, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year to go along with All-Sun Belt honors. He was also named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team while picking up the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor and was also named to the Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy watch list.

“We are all delighted for Tor to get this chance with a great club and staff like Nashville,” CCU men’s soccer head coach Shaun Docking said. “He thoroughly deserves this opportunity after transferring here to us last spring. He has been such an integral part to us winning the Sun Belt Conference this past fall and earning a No. 5 national ranking along with the NCAA Tournament this spring. His hard-working attitude and approach to his development each and every day has been an example for us all. We are excited to continue to watch him grow as a player and person with this richly-deserved next step.”

Saunders, who is originally from Spokane, Wash., and later moved to Seattle, has played organized soccer since he was 3 years old.

“My dad played a bit so it was kind of always a family thing,” Saunders said. “As early as I can remember, I’d say I was always playing in my backyard or in my home with my brother.”

When Saunders lived in Seattle, he was able to participate in the Seattle Sounders Academy, which helped him develop alongside an MLS team at a young age.

“I joined the Sounders Academy when I was 14,” Saunders said. “It’s definitely unique. It’s almost like you’re kind of playing the college game early … you’re treated almost like a future pro there. It was a great experience for me. There was a lot of travel in our division; we were going down to California almost every other weekend, which was for a 15-, 16-year-old kid in high school, it was a great thing.”

Saunders said he enjoyed learning from the coaches there and playing with players who went on to become Division I and professional athletes.

“It was the best environment I could be in, I’d say,” he said.

Saunders’ skills being a goalie really started when he played soccer in the backyard with his brother.

“I was a bigger kid always when I was younger,” he said. “My older brother was a forward so it was kind of whenever we were in the backyard doing shooting, he kind of stuck me in goal. So I guess I’ll have to thank him for that one. It was just kind of by luck, I’d say.”

Saunders said he doesn’t really have a favorite soccer player or goalkeeper, but has learned a lot from goalkeepers along the way, such as Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders.

“I’ve had guys along the way that have really helped me a lot, more than they probably know,” Saunders said. “Getting to train with the Sounders’ first team and seeing Stefan Frei, obviously a goalkeeper that’s at the top of his game in the MLS, was definitely beneficial to me; just seeing his training habits and his ability and everything like that. He was always very welcoming when I got the opportunity to train, so he was one I really did appreciate everything he did for me, even if he doesn’t really know it.”

In its first year of existence in 2020, Nashville SC went on to finish its first season seventh in the 14-team Eastern Division with an 8-7-8 overall record with 32 points.

“Watching the team, I thought they were well-structured, well-organized team that found a lot of success on the field,” Saunders said. “Coming in when you don’t really have an idea, I thought it was pretty cool how successful they could be.”

Saunders said he will always have a soft spot for the Sounders since he played in their academy and grew up in Washington, but he is excited to begin his career with Nashville SC.

“I’m definitely excited to get my foot in the door whenever I can,” he said. “Obviously, watching them last year with it being their first year, very early on you could tell that the fan base was incredible to watch … It was good to see the support that the city had behind the team from day one … I can’t wait to get in there and get training and start to play with the guys and see what it’s all about.”