CCU freshman QB Grayson McCall named to three prestigious lists after performance against KU

Have a day, young man!

Coastal Carolina freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was named to three prestigious college football lists on Sept. 14 after his huge performance during the Chants’ 38-23 win at Kansas on Sept. 12 on national television.

McCall accounted for five Coastal Carolina touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, in his first-ever college football game that saw the Chants defeat the Jayhawks for the second year in a row.

McCall was 11-of-18 passing for 133 yards, and ran the ball 11 times for 73 yards.

This was good enough for him to be named a Manning Award “Star of the Week”, earned him a spot on the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list and get him a College Football Performer Award (CFPA) National Performer of the Week honorable mention.

“Well, I mean that’s great for him,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “You worry as a coach. I mean, this was his first game and kids are kids. I worry about guys making sure they’re humble; you worry about too many distractions, all these different things. Awesome for him and awesome for our team to get some accolades.”

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. While the Manning Award selected 30 quarterbacks for its preseason Watch List, additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the Watch List later in the season. Ten finalists will be selected and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

McCall was one of eight quarterbacks recognized as Manning Award “Stars of the Week”.

McCall was also one of eight quarterbacks to be named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list.

Any quarterback named to a Great 8 list during the season who was previously not named to the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list will be added to the midseason watch list and will be eligible to be voted a semifinalist for the National Quarterback of the Year.

Despite his nationally-recognized performance, Chadwell thinks McCall still has room for improvement.

“I think he’s still got to grow, he’s still got to do certain things,” Chadwell said. “So I want to make sure he’s focusing on the things that he needs to do and continues to improve because the hardest challenge, in my opinion, for a quarterback is you’ve got everybody patting you on the back and then if you don’t play well, everybody’s going to say, ‘Hey, what happened?’”

Chadwell hopes McCall can use the momentum of this performance to play well in upcoming games.

“You want him to be consistent and steady,” Chadwell said. “Hopefully he’ll be hungry, and I think he will be. He’ll continue to be hungry from that first game, saying, ‘Hey, I can play better’. Because there are some things we could’ve really (done to) put that game away there in the third quarter; we missed a couple things, didn’t execute there (and) we could’ve really put it away, and he knows that and realizes that. So I think he’s got the right mindset.”

Junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, who had three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas game, was impressed with McCall’s reliability.

“I have a lot of confidence in him, as we can see,” Heiligh said. “He had five touchdowns. He’s a really good kid. He does good and he’s a great quarterback, he’s a great leader and I have a lot of confidence in him. He can throw the ball really well. He puts it on the spot really well and as y’all (saw) Saturday, he can play.”

McCall was unavailable for comment because Chadwell does not allow freshmen players to speak to the media.