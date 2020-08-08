CCU football's schedule takes another hit after MAC postpones fall sports season

Coastal Carolina football will have to find yet another opponent to play in the upcoming season.

On Saturday morning, the Mid-American Conference announced that it is postponing its fall sports season to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns, becoming the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to do so.

This means that the Chanticleers will no longer be able to play at MAC member Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12.

“Eastern Michigan University, in conjunction with the unanimous decisions made by the Mid-American Conference Council of Presidents, has made the difficult but necessary step to postpone all fall 2020 athletics contests and championships to spring 2021,” Eastern Michigan University said in a statement. “The decision was made with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority.”

Coastal Carolina will now have to find two new opponents to play in its first two games this season after its contest at South Carolina on Sept. 5 was also canceled after the Southeastern Conference announced it would be sticking to a conference-only schedule this season.

Coastal Carolina’s clash with Kansas on Sept. 26 is also in jeopardy of being canceled after the Big 12 Conference announced it would only allow its member schools to play one non-conference game this season.

The Chanticleers’ home contest with Duquesne is on as planned even though the Northeast Conference postponed its fall sports season to the spring. The Dukes are an affiliate member of the conference and can play out-of-conference games if they so choose.

Coastal Carolina will be guaranteed to have at least eight games this season after the Sun Belt announced earlier this week that member schools will still play eight conference games and can play up to four non-conference contests.